Christmas is now less than two weeks away — and if you haven’t completed your gift shopping, now is the time to do so! Walmart is offering up to 60% off — until December 20 — on this year’s most popular items which will make solid gifts for a slew of people on your list!

If you’re looking for the hottest electronics, efficient power tools or imagination-bolstering toys, you don’t want to miss out on the savings at Walmart. Leave it to Us to help you navigate the deals at Walmart, as we picked 15 of the best items included in the sale — so read on to see our picks now!

Gifts for Her

Get her the stand mixer viral TikTok baking videos are made of for 35% off right now!

Gifts for Him

This JBL Charge 4 Portable Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is 31% off right now — yes, waterproof!

Gifts for Kids

They will sing their hearts out on Christmas with this karaoke microphone — was $23, now just $15!

