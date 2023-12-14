Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Christmas is now less than two weeks away — and if you haven’t completed your gift shopping, now is the time to do so! Walmart is offering up to 60% off — until December 20 — on this year’s most popular items which will make solid gifts for a slew of people on your list!
If you’re looking for the hottest electronics, efficient power tools or imagination-bolstering toys, you don’t want to miss out on the savings at Walmart. Leave it to Us to help you navigate the deals at Walmart, as we picked 15 of the best items included in the sale — so read on to see our picks now!
Gifts for Her
Get her the stand mixer viral TikTok baking videos are made of for 35% off right now!
- PurelyWHITE DELUXE Teeth Whitening Kit — was $120, now just $40!
- Better Homes & Gardens Cashmere & Teak Scented 2-Wick Snow Glass Jar Candle — was $11, now just $8!
- HP 17.3″ FHD Laptop — was $599, now just $379!
- MARNUR Electric Blanket — was $90, now just $40!
Gifts for Him
This JBL Charge 4 Portable Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is 31% off right now — yes, waterproof!
- FitRx Weight Bench with Squat Rack — was $189, now just $97!
- KingChii Wood Pellet Grill & Smoker — was $397, now just $235!
- Apple Watch Series 8 GPS 45mm — was $429, now just $279!
- GPED 6 inch Portable Electric Chainsaw — was $100, now just $29!
Gifts for Kids
They will sing their hearts out on Christmas with this karaoke microphone — was $23, now just $15!
- Segmart 44 inch Outdoor Basketball Hoop Stand — was $320, now just $136!
- RCB Electric Scooter — was $250, now just $120!
- Xbox Series X Video Game Console — was $500, now just $349!
- Barbie Dreamhouse — was $179, now just $129!