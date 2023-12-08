Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The holidays are officially upon Us. There are only a few weeks left until Christmas, and Hanukkah is already underway. Have you finished all of your shopping? If not, you’re in for quite a race to beat the clock. But don’t worry. We’ve got your back, no matter what kind of budget you’re working with. If you need some help settling on some last-minute gifts that you can give just about anyone without breaking the bank, keep reading to check out our picks. Best of all? They’re all under $50!

From cozy robes to reliable cookware, we’ve curated a list of great gift ideas under $50 that you can shop at Walmart right now. Fill your cart with our favorite holiday gifts for everyone you still have left on your shopping list. But don’t hesitate. You’ve got to make sure everything arrives by Christmas, you know!

Best Last-Minute Holiday Gifts Under $50 From Walmart

For Women

1. Sweet Dreams: This beautiful, impossibly cuddly plush robe is perfect for lazy Sundays and post-shower softness — just $25!

2. Skip the Starbies: This one-touch Keurig coffee maker delivers a delicious cup of Java in a snap — was $59, now just $49!

3. Bundle Up: This long tech stretch jacket with a hood is the perfect remedy for chilly nights — was $125, now just $35!

4. Keep it Chill: This whimsical mini fridge is perfect for makeup and skincare or all her favorite drinks and snacks — was $64, now just $40!

5. Superior Relaxation: This soft and snuggly weighted blanket is the perfect cure for insomnia and just chilling at home — was $75, now just $32!

For Men

6. Secure Storage: This sleek, slim bifold wallet is an RFID-blocking must-have for any man on the go — just $30!

7. Pack It Up: This high quality leather backpack is the perfect satchel for work and beyond — just $40!

8. Warm and Cozy: Give the gift of a polished, chic, and comfy wool blend overcoat — was $60, now just $50!

9. Just a Trim: This grooming kit with LCD display is not only extremely cool-looking, but super practical too — just $46!

10. Wind Down: This set of crystal highball glasses are the perfect vessel for a cold drink at the end of a long day — just $23!

For Kids

11. Pure Artistry: This light-up tracing pad is perfect for young artists who love to be creative — just $40!

12. Creative Coding: Young learners can pick up coding skills from this STEM-centric coding robot — just $37!

13. Loop the Loop: Little ones can create fun plush characters with this animal-centric latch hook kit — just $37!



14. For New Trainers: This Pokémon Trading Card Game set for beginners is the perfect place to start for young players — just $35!

15. Best for Builders: This Super Mario Lego set featuring Donkey Kong lets little fans monkey around with a fun treehouse setting — just $48!

