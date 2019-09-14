



Who’s ready for fall? We most certainly are. There is nothing we’re dreaming about more than those crisp, cool mornings, dark-toned clothing and yes, even pumpkin spice lattes. Every single fall festivity is our favorite, and we’re counting down the days until we can embrace each and every single one of them with open arms!

Even though we’re ready for fall, our wardrobes are a completely different story. The transition between summer and fall is a tricky time and we’re always left in the in-between. Let’s avoid all of that confusion this year and go in prepared. How? Turn to Macy’s and its Michael Kors Fall Fashion Event, of course. From now until September 25, shoppers can score big on designer pieces with major discounts. At up to 65% off, it’s impossible to resist…just like all 5 of these seriously stylish pieces!

Our Must-Have Dress — now 25% off!

The print at the top of all of our must-have lists for the fall? Animal! What better way to embrace the trend head on than with this cheetah rendition? It’s not only perfectly in tune with the times, but it can also be worn to work. We love how professional and polished the V-neck top and ruched middle are. Even better is the above-the-knee hem that makes it desk-to-drinks-approved too!

See it: Grab the MICHAEL Michael Kors Leopard Print Ruched Dress (originally $111) now with prices starting at just $83, available at Macy’s!

2. Our Must-Have Purse — now 50% off!

The secret weapon behind every successful woman? A proper purse. It’s the everyday essential that many of Us would be lost without. Feeling a little lost right about now? Not an issue. We found the perfect purse right here. This one features a pretty and polished two-tone exterior, and the interior? So spacious! It’ll hold all of our daily necessities and so much more!

See it: Grab the MICHAEL Michael Kors Fulton Large Leather Hobo (originally $268) now with prices starting at just $134, available at Macy’s!

3. Our Must-Have Leather-like Jacket — now up to 30% off!

The definition of cool-girl style? A leather jacket that will last forever. So, what better investment to make than this asymmetrical one? We love how it features a similar style to our beloved moto jackets, but has been reinvented with this leather-like material. It oozes effortless elegance and can be worn anytime, anywhere and even any day!

See it: Grab the MICHAEL Michael Kors Leather Belted Moto Jacket, Created for Macy’s (originally $400) now with prices starting at just $280, available exclusively at Macy’s!

4. Our Must-Have Travel Essential — now 25% off

In a perfect world, we’d take a vacation twice a year. Every six months. Sounds perfect, doesn’t it? It does, and it’s also very much a pipe dream of ours. Our lives are far too busy to do that, though, since we’re always on the go. So, when we’re looking to keep up with our fast-paced schedules, reach for this spinner suitcase. Whether we’re commuting to work or heading out on the actual road (we wish!), it’s the all-in-one essential everyone needs!

See it: Grab the MICHAEL Michael Kors Bedford Travel Extra Leather Spinner (originally $398) now with prices starting at just $299, available at Macy’s!

5. Our Must-Have Sunglasses — now up 25% off

What’s one accessory always in season? Sunglasses. They’re the year-round staple that we’re always wearing. That’s why it’s crucial to find a pair that will remain timeless. Need a suggestion? This aviator, of course. It’s a trendy pair that will only get better with time!

See it: Grab the MICHAEL Michael Kors HVAR Sunglasses (originally $139) now with prices starting at just $104, available at Macy’s! Not your style? Check out additional MICHAEL Michael Kors pieces up to 65% off until September 23rd, available at Macy’s here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!