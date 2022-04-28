You Got It For Your Mama! 7 Gifts for Mother’s Day 2022

Disclosure: UsNow is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly.

This is your friendly reminder that Mother’s Day is less than two weeks away! It’s time to start shopping for all the magnificent mamas in your life. But choosing the right gift for the woman who does it all can be quite the challenge. That’s where we come in! We rounded up our top picks, from jewelry to self-care staples. Give your mom, sister, aunt, grandma or bestie a gift from the heart with these seven standouts for Mother’s Day, available at UsNow!

This Brow Beauty Duo

Elevate your eyebrows with this brow powder and creme combo. You can choose from 15 different shades for the perfect color match. Sculpt and shape your brows with this beauty duo!

Get the LAMIK Beauty Revelation Brow Duo for $49 at UsNow!

This Manifestation Candle

Set your intentions and shield yourself from negative energy when you light this 100% soy candle. Curated by former Real Housewives of New York City star Jill Zarin and her daughter Ally Shapiro, this gift is ideal for Bravo fans or spiritual seekers.

Get the Jill and Ally Protect Your Peace Black Obsidian & Tiger’s Eye Crystal Manifestation Candle for $55 at UsNow!

This Black Crossbody Handbag

Every closet needs a little black bag to go with a little black dress! Made from Italian leather with a gold-plated brass chain, this handbag can go from a daytime crossbody to an evening clutch. Get you a purse that does both!

Get the GG Maull Mini GG Black for $475 at UsNow!

This Infrared Travel Mat

Find your zen with this portable sauna mat. Heal your body with the PEMF magnetic stimulation and the infrared heat. It’s basically a spa treatment from home!

Get the Higher Dose Infrared PEMF Go Mat for $599 at UsNow!

This Light Therapy Face Mask

You may have seen your favorite celebs testing out these LED light therapy masks. Now, you can join the club! This mask uses red and near-infrared light to rejuvenate your complexion — toning, tightening and reducing wrinkles.

Get the Current Body Skin LED Light Mask for $399 at UsNow!

This Power Plate Massager

From the brains and brawn of Mark Wahlberg comes this Power Plate Pulse massager, a targeted vibration device that relieves muscle pain. This travel set features a whisper-quiet motor, six variable intensity levels and six attachments for optimum variety.

Get the Power Plate Pulse 3.0 for $200 at UsNow!

Shop all other products from Mark Wahlberg’s Power Plate here!

This Moonstone Gold Necklace

Love you to the moon and back! This gorgeous necklace features toggle closure with a yellow gold pendant and rainbow moonstone gem. Diamonds may be a girl’s best friend, but moonstones are a mom’s must-have!

Get the Saint Moran Moonstone Luli Necklace for $295 at UsNow!

