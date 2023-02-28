Branded content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Finding a high-quality men’s perfume is essential. In fact, this product can be considered a mood-boosting form of self-care. But with so many scents and brands on the market, it is easy to overlook the top-notch choices for men’s cologne that leave you feeling confident.

Wearing cologne is the equivalent of wearing a signature statement piece, and perfumes for men are a great item to consider when purchasing a gift. Whether you’re buying for someone you have in mind or want to level up the new year with an inviting scent, there’s an option for you. We’ve vetted a list of the best perfumes for men in 2023 to elevate your day-to-evening look.

Men’s Perfume: Discover What’s Essential for a Daytime or Night-Out Fragrance

Before we strum the notes of the best perfumes for men, let’s look at what’s essential for finding a trusty cologne. Preferences typically vary based on what works best for your lifestyle and the purpose of an aroma.

Some prefer softer scents with long-lasting fragrances; others prefer pungent cologne notes to announce their presence on a night out. Whatever your choice or style, here are a few elements to consider if you’re looking for the best cologne to add to your arsenal.

What to know about olfactory notes when choosing the best cologne for an occasion:

Top notes: The main event regarding perfume and cologne. The top note ingredients will be the first and primary scent to catch your attention.

The main event regarding perfume and cologne. The top note ingredients will be the first and primary scent to catch your attention. Mid notes: Second in line, but at the heart of your cologne. Middle notes blend with top and base notes but give you almost half the final fragrance.

Second in line, but at the heart of your cologne. Middle notes blend with top and base notes but give you almost half the final fragrance. Base notes: Last but not least are base notes, which make up about a quarter of the final fragrance. Your olfactory senses will catch the rich and smooth scents of base notes in a fragrance, which are the longest-lasting of the three notes.

The Best Men’s Perfumes for 2023

You may have used colognes as a confidence booster or to create an aromatic appeal. However, there’s more to a men’s cologne than how it can make us feel in our environment. Follow us for a deep dive into the best perfumes for men in 2023.

Scents: Inspired by the coastal jungles of Bali

Perfect Occasion: Daily use, a night out and spring/summer

Price Point: $100

First on our list is Blu Atlas’ Atlantis cologne for men. This top-of-the-line men’s cologne carries a masculine scent inspired by the culture, beaches and coastal jungles of Bali.

Atlantis cologne is an inviting blend of adventure and wanderlust. The fragrance is strategically crafted with top notes of lemon, bergamot and blackcurrant for a perfect first impression of citrus. The cologne’s heart is a blend of herbs and natural scents. Middle notes include lavender, clary sage, peach and apricot. Base notes are a mellow mix of orris, oakmoss, violet, ambrette seed and musk.

Best of all, Blu Atlas is dedicated to creating vegan and cruelty-free products that are free of phthalates, paraben, synthetic dyes and sulfates. Their Atlantis fragrance is formulated with clean industry standards.

Atlantis cologne comes in a stylish bottle that is matte black with all-black lettering and a magnetic cap, ensconced in a padded black box. Apply a few spritzes on a night out or as a daily cologne to help you look and feel your best. This blend is perfectly crafted for the man who’s adventurous at heart.

Scent: Mix of Italian oranges, herbs and wood

Perfect Occasion: Nightlife, date night, winter season

Price Point: $70-$100

Dolce & Gabbana is a noteworthy name in the fashion and luxury scene. This is an ideal choice if you’re looking for a forward, masculine fragrance. Initially released in 2008, the current fragrance has been tweaked for the modern scene.

The unique formula Dolce & Gabbana uses for this blend includes top notes of Italian tarocco orange, grand vert basil and sparkling bergamot for a vibrant and sophisticated first impression. At the center, lively herbs such as French clary sage and lavender mix with the orange scent. At the base are deep scents of Australian sandalwood, amber and cedarwood.

This cologne is guaranteed to turn heads wherever you go. The One by Dolce & Gabbana is not shy, though it’s also never overpowering. This is a classic for cologne enthusiasts worldwide. Wearing this distillation of Italian luxury on a night out or during the fall and winter seasons can add a statement to any outfit.

Scent: Mix of apple, jasmine and guaiac wood

Perfect Occasion: Daily use, winter season

Price Point: $200-$400

Layton by Parfums de Marly is a charming and sophisticated fragrance for men. This is the perfect selection if you’re up for a luxury cologne with hints of apple, lavender and jasmine.

The intense, fragrant top notes include apple, bergamot and lavender. Layton is balanced with middle notes of jasmine, violet and geranium. Base notes are vanilla, pepper, guaiac wood and patchouli. This is a distinguished and elegant choice for luxury colognes on the market. It’s perfect for daily use, and the scents are compatible with the elements of the winter season.

If you’re looking for a unique scent that enhances your gentleman’s appearance, Layton is a scent that won’t grow old. It’s also a fragrance that lasts for hours. This is a great choice to add to your cologne collection in 2023.

Scent: Mix of spices, citrus and amber

Perfect Occasion: A night out, date night

Price Point: $150-$300

Luxury brand Tom Ford makes an impressive appearance with Noir Extreme cologne for men. This fragrance is an alluring mix of heat, spices, citrus and amber. Its scent is led by spicy top notes such as cardamom, nutmeg, mandarin, saffron and neroli. Middle notes include kulfi, rose, mastic, orange blossom and jasmine. The base notes of vanilla, amber, wood and sandalwood merge to create Noir Extreme’s unmatched fragrance.

The bottle is a translucent black flacon with a gold cap, resembling a discovered treasure. One to two sprays of perfume can go a long way. Although it’s at a higher price point than others on this list, a single bottle can last a long time.

You will feel satisfied with this investment for your cologne arsenal. Noir Extreme is an extravagant gift that leaves a lasting impression. This is a solid choice if you’re seeking a statement-piece fragrance that is a rich mix of spicy and sweet.

Scent: Wood and amber

Perfect Occasion: Daily use or a night out

Price Point: $40-$200

Ralph Lauren presents Ralph’s Club, a masculine, woody scent with amber undertones. This is a classy fragrance suitable for daily use and perfect for a night out. This fragrance can easily accompany a stylish outfit.

The product is presented in a sleek flask: think of it as masculinity in bottle form. It is matte-black with a gunmetal hinge cap. The fragrance is topped off with mandarin oil, apple accord and cardamom oil. Middle notes include lavandin, clary sage and geranium absolute.

Ralph’s Club’s base includes vetiver, patchouli oil and cashmera. This concentrated fragrance is an excellent addition to your evening outfit. You can also use this scent daily if you hope to make a lasting impression on co-workers.

Scent: A sweet mix of fruit and leather

Perfect Occasion: A night out, summer season

Price Point: $95

For the liquor enthusiast, Malin+Goetz presents Dark Rum, a refreshing take on bay rum. Dark Rum cologne for men features fruit and leather as the primary accord. Top notes include bergamot, plum and anise. Leather, rum and vanilla merge at the center, and it finishes off with patchouli, amber and milk.

This cologne is a personal-care staple if you enjoy fruity scents with a masculine twist, such as leather. With a single spritz, you get the refreshing and warm welcome of a tropical sun in the summer months. This is a great choice for all-day wear, and the lasting fragrance is one you won’t grow tired of, regardless of the occasion.

Scent: A blend of wood sage and sea salt

Perfect Occasion: Ocean getaway, vacation, summer

Price Point: $80-$155

For the ocean and nature lover, Jo Malone’s Wood Sage & Sea Salt cologne is a light and airy scent of sea spray and minerals, accompanied by a woody, earthy base. This classic summertime fragrance creates an inviting aroma, evocative of a getaway vacation. If you’re a man who enjoys beach days, surfing and adventurous trips worldwide, you will be pleased with this choice.

The Wood Sage & Sea Salt cologne is aptly described by its name. Ambrette seeds make up

the top note, sea salt is at heart and sage lands the base note. Although it is composed from just a handful of ingredients, the light cologne leaves a complex and inviting scent.

The depth lies in its sophisticated, fresh and earthy aroma. Since the central accord is a salty marine feel, your summertime outfits can be elevated with a spritz or two of Jo Malone’s Wood Sage & Sea Salt cologne for men. Your ocean getaway is just a spritz away with this lasting fragrance.

Scent: Wood, amber, and whisky

Perfect Occasion: Night out, summer nights

Price Point: $90-$120

Givenchy is known as a leader in the luxury fashion world. Givenchy Gentleman Eau de Parfum Réserve Privée for men is a classy, warm and woodsy fragrance that best suits a gentleman, as its name suggests. The main accords are wood and a whiskey-inspired blend. If you are a liquor enthusiast, this is a solid choice for an everyday fragrance, as it’s inspired by the finest of whiskey scents blended with floral and amber.

Olfactory notes include bergamot essence and whiskey absolute at the top. The heart notes are chestnut, orris and benzoin. The base consists of cedarwood, vetiver and patchouli.

This French fragrance ensemble is a decadent and luxurious blend of premium ingredients. Givenchy Gentlemen cologne for men is encased in an elegant flask and resembles whiskey with its dark amber coloring. It’s a perfect masculine blend.

Scent: Citrus and ambery cedar

Perfect Occasion: Date night, wedding or special occasion

Price Point: $130-$170

Chanel is a high-class brand known for its quality in many areas. Bleu de Chanel cologne for men is a popular choice for those who appreciate bold colognes that leave a lasting scent. Main accords include citrus, amber and wood. This blend suits every man and every lifestyle, and should be a staple in any cologne arsenal.

If you enjoy vanilla and sandalwood, you’ll appreciate this fragrance, as those are the highlighted tones in Bleu de Chanel. The composition consists of fresh citrus and amber wood at the top. Middle notes of tonka bean and vanilla follow. At the base is Caledonian sandalwood, which leaves a lasting trail throughout the day.

This fragrance lasts throughout the day, from morning to evening. It pairs well with a nice outfit during any season. This is a popular choice for special occasions, such as a date night or wedding. You can’t go wrong with this unique blend as an accessory to your appearance.

Scent: Citrus, wood and floral

Perfect Occasion: Everyday use

Price Point: $95

The Nue Co. features a fragrance supplement that increases focus and can elevate your day. This unique blend is engineered to stimulate neural pathways and enhance mental performance.

Mind Energy for men may be a great fit in your daily life if you’re ready to ditch caffeine and level up your mornings. It is engineered to clear mental fog and boost brain function, so the intriguing mix of ingredients is both invigorating and beneficial.

The ingredients include clary sage, juniper, pink peppercorn, clove and geranium. This green, earthy, warm, woody and floral combination can help you focus. One of the best perfumes for men in 2023, Mind Energy may help boost your morning routine as well as providing a delightful lasting fragrance. The Nue Co. recommends long-term use for best results, so consider making this a new habit.

Scent: Mix of citrus and vanilla

Perfect Occasion: Daily use, night out, special event

Price Point: $110-$200

Another perennial favorite is Dior’s Sauvage cologne for men. Dior is a classic designer brand in the fashion industry, and its fragrance collection matches the quality of products in other departments. The cologne is introduced with a classy black-to-blue-to-white fade on its bottle. It has a magnetic cap, and you can purchase a refillable bottle.

A mix of fresh and spicy, this fragrance is made up primarily of citrus and vanilla notes. The scent was inspired by the desert at twilight, evoking the impending coolness of the night. Its presentation and aroma match the idea spot on. The premium ingredients are Calabrian bergamot and Papua New Guinean vanilla extract, which are ethically sourced.

This cologne has an extravagant sensory appeal that is never overwhelming. It is ideal for daily use but can suit a night out or a special event. Depending on your taste and preferences, this scent is a great choice for leaving a memorable trail throughout your day.

Scent: Mix of fruity lemon, orange, rosemary and amber

Perfect Occasion: Daily use

Price Point: $130-$250

Acqua di Parma Colonia’s Essenza cologne for men is a wonderful integration of fruity top notes, floral heart notes and woody base notes. This cologne is a toned-down masculine scent with a lasting, thoroughly enjoyable fragrance.

It’s a popular choice for many because of its sparkling top notes, which include lemon, orange, bergamot, mandarin, grapefruit, neroli and petitgrain. Rosemary, lily of the valley, rose accord, jasmine accord and cloves are the heart. The base notes include vetiver, patchouli, white musk and amber.

This is a solid choice for the outdoorsy man. It is a distinctive and sophisticated scent that makes an impression but is not crafted to overwhelm. You can wear it to work, on a night out or while running errands to boost confidence and appeal.

Scent:Mix of sage, lavender, and cedar

Perfect Occasion: Daily use, every season

Price Point: $27-$105

Yves Saint Laurent does not disappoint in the fashion industry, and its fragrance products stand out because of their quality. Y by Yves Saint Laurent is a crisp fragrance for men that can be worn in practically every season of the year. The long-lasting scent includes fresh, citrus and aromatic accords in the lead.

Top notes include aldehydes, bergamot, ginger, mint and lemon. The heart notes are apple, violet leaf, sage, geranium and pineapple. The base notes include ambergris, musk, cedar, vetiver, balsam fir and incense.

This men’s cologne is inspired by Generation Y, people born between the 1980s and 1990s. A celebration of an influential decade, this fragrance is a solid choice for men’s cologne in 2023. Use it daily throughout the year, or pair this scent with a classy blazer on a night out to elevate your appearance.

Scent: Mix of wood, florals, and citrus

Perfect Occasion: Everyday use, night out, date night

Price Point: $280

Launched in 2011, Mister Marvelous cologne for men is a woody aromatic fragrance that has captured the attention of many since its release. Top notes include petitgrain and neroli, leading with a green, floral aroma. Middle notes include bamboo and lavender, which are blended perfectly with floral scents for an earthy and fresh tone. The base notes are Virginia cedar and amber, creating a masculine, woodsy appeal.

Mister Marvelous by Byredo is an aromatic and fresh vegan formula compatible with any lifestyle. A spritz of Mister Marvelous helps increase your confidence whether you’re at work, hanging with friends or going out on a date night. This decadent fragrance will prove to be a worthwhile investment.

Scent: Honey, florals, and vanilla

Perfect Occasion: Night out and special events

Price Point: $235

Honey Oud men’s cologne by Floris is guided by notes of European honey, vanilla and oud oil. This fragrance is luxurious and sweet. At the primary level, bergamot and love lead the scent. Oud, patchouli and rose are at heart. In its base lie amber, labdanum, musk and vanilla.

Honey Oud is a unique fragrance that is sweet, heavy and long-lasting. This is an excellent choice if you’re seeking a cologne that makes a statement in any environment. The cologne is crafted to provide a cozy and comforting appeal and is never overpowering.

This cologne is part of a duo, Leather Oud and Honey Oud, launched in 2014. It remains a classic and decadent choice. The oud oil is exclusively obtained from a certified sustainable source of agarwood, making this an earth-conscious approach for a unique scent.

Scent: Mix of American sagebrush and thyme

Perfect Occasion: Daily, night out, special occasion

Price Point: $190-$280

Our final pick is D.S. & Durga’s Cowboy Grass cologne for men. The American-style scent is masterfully crafted for the Southern man or cowboy enthusiast.

Cowboy Grass features top notes of rosewood, wild thyme and bergamot. Midway, you can catch the scents of sagebrush, basil and rose otto. The base notes of vetiver, grass and ambergris carry a lasting scent.

If you’re up for a bold Wild West story, this cologne takes you through the depths of its fragrant roots with a spritz. D.S. & Durga gained visibility after releasing this cologne, which has remained a classic sale item. It’s the perfect fit for the final spot on our list of best perfumes for men in 2023.

Conclusion

We know there are many choices out there, with classic to luxurious options on the market. Whether your eyes are set on the Bali-inspired Atlantis cologne, the citrus scents of Sauvage or an energy-boosting fragrance supplement like Mind Energy, it’s essential to choose a cologne brand and scent you’ll enjoy. As you start a new year, consider choosing the fragrance accessories that will elevate your look and make a statement anywhere you go.

