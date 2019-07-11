



Wouldn’t it be amazing to live like an A-lister and hire our own personal masseuse? The reality is that for most of us, a massage is something we rarely treat ourselves to — if ever. A day at the spa may be relaxing but we’re not as chill when we see the bill.

If booking a massage is out of reach, there’s another option to get rid of pain, relax and give ourselves some much-needed TLC. This fan-favorite portable massager is very affordable and after a long period of being sold out, it’s finally back in stock!

See it: Grab the Etekcity Back and Neck Massager for $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 11th, 2019, but are subject to change.

The Etekcity Back and Neck Massager is the small-but-mighty machine that has over 1,820 reviews raving about it. It features eight powerful 3-D deep-kneading shiatsu massage nodes, great for when we’re looking to combat just about any ache or pain on our body. Whether it’s our shoulders, waist, upper or lower back or even those hard-to-reach areas like our calf muscles or the heels of our foot, this massager can help treat it all.

What we’re loving even more? The two adjustable speeds, which is perfect when we’re looking for a machine that’s totally customizable. Maybe we need more pressure one day and less on another. Again, not an issue! It’s completely versatile and has a built-in bi-directional movement, which means there are two massage directions that mimic the same motion of a real-life massage.

This massager also auto-reverses every minute for better distribution of pressure and to ensure the ultimate massage experience, all while providing the full spa treatment from the comfort of our own homes!

What are we loving the most? This little piece will also give everyone peace of mind during use. After 20 minutes of using this massager, the over-heating auto-protection will power the machine off — just in case we’re so relaxed that we fall asleep. But, don’t worry the fun doesn’t have to end. Just turn it back on to extend the life of any massage, without costing an extra dime.

We don’t have to limit ourselves to just using this at home either since this is the perfect grab-and-go device. The AC adapter can work in both 110V and 220V and it comes with a DC adapter for the car. It’s so small, we can even throw it in our work totes, too! We’re confident any work problem will melt away with a desk massage. In fact, so many reviewers actually said this was one of their favorite parts!

One reviewer said this was perfect when tension began to rise in the office. A handful of other reviewers loved how well-sized and portable it was. Shoppers said it wasn’t too big or bulky and extremely comfortable when using.

With so many positive benefits and fans in full support, it’s no wonder this portable massager is so in demand! So hurry, it’s back in stock and we imagine it will only be available for a limited time!

