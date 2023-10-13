Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Prime Day may be over, but that doesn’t mean you’ve missed out on all of the deals. There are still some amazing discounts out there. Looking for chic fashion? New beauty? Home finds? We’re here to help!

Shop the best post-Prime Day deals below — while they’re still available!

Best Post-Prime Day Fashion Deals

1. Our Absolute Favorite: All of the coolest girls need this oversized corduroy shacket. A must!

2. We Also Love: Cozy, chic and available in 10 colors, this Efan lounge set is going to be your go-to uniform this fall!

3. We Can’t Forget: You’ll receive so many compliments on this Telena Shoulder Bag. It’s on sale in every color too!

4. Best Jumpsuit: Roomy and perfect for layering, this Greaidea jumpsuit is a fantastic piece to add to your wardrobe!

5. Sweater (Dress) Weather: Sweaters are great, but this is also the season of sweater dresses. This ribbed Anrabess dress is our fave!

6. Best Sweats: These Champion fleece sweatpants have so many reviews and such a good sale price — we know you’ll love them!

Best Post-Prime Day Beauty Deals

7. Our Absolute Favorite: The legendary Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence is still on sale! Don’t miss out!

8. We Also Love: Another mega-bestseller, this Nizoral Anti-Dandruff Shampoo is a trusted favorite for dandruff issues!

9. We Can’t Forget: Non-sticky, moisturizing lip gloss? We need every color in this NYX Butter Gloss set ASAP!

10. Nailed It: Dry cuticles and nails will only get worse in the winter — so grab this Modelones cuticle cream while it’s under $10!

11. Marine Dream: Bring your skin back to the life with the power of marine collagen via these Maree face masks!

12. Hair Hero: Your regular towel could be ruining your hair! Swap it out for this anti-frizz Perfect Haircare Microfiber Towel Wrap!

Best Post-Prime Day Home Deals

13. Our Absolute Favorite: You will truly take your best selfies ever with the help of this arched Harritpure full-length mirror!

14. We Also Love: Sick of your candles tunneling? Afraid of accidentally leaving them lit? Check out this Cyanoe Candle Warmer Lamp (with timer)!

15. We Can’t Forget: Flowers may eventually wither, but this Natural Pampas Grass Mix Bouquet is a rustic-chic pick that will last and last!

16. Kicking Back: Take a load off and put your feet up with the help of this Yaheetech accent chair and ottoman set!

17. Last but Not Least: Upgrading your kitchen knives can make a world of difference. The knives in this HD Hunter.Dual set come in a sleek black shade too!

