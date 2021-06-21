11 Best Prime Day Backyard, Balcony and Garden Deals — Shop Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Please note: Prices and deals are accurate at time of publication, but are subject to change.

Yesterday was officially the first day of summer, and today is the first day of the Prime Day sale extravaganza! What exactly is the correlation between the two? Well, clearly some fresh outdoor decor is in order. Make this summer one of the most memorable yet by sprucing up your backyard or patio space with new furniture and other accessories.

Prepare to invite all of your friends over for a picnic or barbecue the second these pieces arrive on your doorstep! Keep reading to check out the amazing Prime Day deals you won’t find anywhere else. Shop now before it’s too late and these prices are gone for good!

1. This Patio Furniture Set

Two chairs and a matching table — what more do you need for a great outdoor setup? Each piece is easy to assemble so you won’t have to waste time before enjoying your new space!

Get the Kamots Beauty 3 Piece Outdoor Furniture Set (originally $210) on sale for just $168 during Amazon Prime Day!

2. This Adjustable Patio Chair

This chair is completely waterproof, so you can leave it outside during wet weather, and it’s also incredibly easy to store. Plus, its capacity is 380 pounds!

Get the SERWALL Folding Adirondack Chair (originally $280) on sale for just $260 during Amazon Prime Day!

3. These Waterproof Pillow Covers

Don’t worry about getting these pillows wet — they’re beyond easy to clean! We also adore the messaging. Relaxation is the summer motto!

Get the KRINGSIA Pack of 2 Relax Outdooor Waterproof Throw Pillow Covers (originally $15) on sale for just $12 during Amazon Prime Day!

4. This Extra Large Umbrella

The hottest of summer days are no match for this shady patio umbrella! It’s ultra-wide and can cover any outdoor furniture setup and keep you and your guests cool.

Get the ROWHY 9ft Outdoor Patio Umbrella (originally $73) on sale for just $48 during Amazon Prime Day!

5. These Stylish Plant Potters

You can use these pots for so much more than just plants — they will also make chic vases for taller-stemmed flowers. Plus, they’ll upgrade your artificial plants and make them appear more legit!

Get the VLA JOLIE MUSE Tall Planters Set 2 Flower Pots (originally $99) on sale for just $79 during Amazon Prime Day!

6. This Adorable Lantern Light

This light can transport you into a different dimension! If you’re looking to set the mood for a gathering with friends, pick up this piece during Prime Day.

Get the Kaixoxin Solar Lantern Lights (originally $37) on sale for just $19 during Amazon Prime Day!

7. This Tiered Plant Stand

Any plant mom or dad will be obsessed with this stand! Show off your plant babies in all of their glory by stacking them on this tri-layer stand.

Get the HFHOME 3-Tier Folding Metal Plant Stand (originally $36) on sale for just $29 during Amazon Prime Day!

8. This Incredible Hanging Chair

This hammock chair will make you feel like you’re chilling on a teach in Tulum! Even if you don’t have a backyard or outdoor space, you can bring this chair with you to the park and live your absolute best life.

Get the Hammock Sky Large Brazilian Hammock Chair (originally $48) on sale for just $35 during Amazon Prime Day!

9. This Amazing Outdoor Rug

This rug is an excellent addition to any outdoor space. We love its look and classic boho-style design!

Get the Home Dynamix Nicole Miller Patio Country Azalea Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug (originally $75) on sale for just $36 during Amazon Prime Day!

10. These Magical String Lights

Turn your backyard or outdoor space into a dreamy oasis with these string lights! We love that they feature Edison-style bulbs, which give them a more retro feel than typical holiday string lights.

Get the addlon LED Outdoor String Lights 48FT with 2W Dimmable Edison Vintage Plastic Bulbs (originally $70) on sale for just $35 during Amazon Prime Day!

This Decorative Bird Bath

Make your outdoor area inviting for birds with this antique-style bath! It can add a ton of character to your decor setup.

Get the VIVOHOME 28 Inch Height Polyresin Lightweight Antique Outdoor Garden Bird Bath (originally $45) on sale for just $36 during Amazon Prime Day!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!