7 Handpicked Amazon Prime Day Deal Lists — Starting at Just $8!

It’s here! Amazon Prime Day 2021 is officially underway, and it’s time to get serious. Whether you’re looking for new fashion finds, home decor upgrades, top-notch tech or the best in skincare, Prime Day is packed with dazzling deals you don’t want to miss.

This year’s Prime Day festivities take place on Monday, June 21 and Tuesday, June 22 — which means there’s only a limited time to score big on some of Amazon’s most coveted items. While there are plenty of steals available to everyone, Prime members snag exclusive perks. If you haven’t signed up yet, you can still do so at Amazon here! Now what are you waiting for? Read on for our handpicked deals to get the best Prime Day has to offer!

Best Prime Day Swimsuit Deals

Best Classic Bikini: This triangle bikini is a favorite of Amazon shoppers!

This triangle bikini is a favorite of Amazon shoppers! Best Ruffle Swimsuit: This two-tone bikini is adorable!

This two-tone bikini is adorable! Best Tummy-Control Swimsuit: This halter-neck one-piece is so flattering!

This halter-neck one-piece is so flattering! Best Lace Swimsuit: This vintage-inspired one-piece is everything and more!

This vintage-inspired one-piece is everything and more! Best Low-Back Swimsuit: This ruffle swimsuit is such a score!

Best Prime Day Footwear Deals

Best Arch Support Sandals: These Rockport sandals are the most comfy around!

These Rockport sandals are the most comfy around! Best Running Sneakers: This pair of New Balance Sneakers will help you get to peak performance!

This pair of New Balance Sneakers will help you get to peak performance! Best Slippers for Summer: This pair from Jessica Simpson will be your summer staple!

Best Prime Day Legging Deals

Best Athleisure Leggings: These cotton Adidas leggings are soft and sporty!

These cotton Adidas leggings are soft and sporty! Best Yoga Leggings: These high-rise Energy Zone leggings are seriously stretchy!

These high-rise Energy Zone leggings are seriously stretchy! Best Everyday Leggings: Try these Levi’s Shaping Leggings for your #OOTD !

Best Prime Day Denim Deals

Best Skinny Jeans: For a timeless skinny style, check out these Levi’s 501 jeans!

For a timeless skinny style, check out these Levi’s 501 jeans! Best Denim Shorts: These mid-rise Silver Jeans Co. shorts are wildly popular with Amazon shoppers!

These mid-rise Silver Jeans Co. shorts are wildly popular with Amazon shoppers! Best Plus-Size Jeans: These Silver Jeans Co. jeans are seriously stretchy!

Best Prime Day Anti-Aging Skincare Deals

Best Sunday Riley Deal: The Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night Oil is a gentle retinoid oil that improves the appearance of wrinkles. It was $47, but now it’s just $39 !



The Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night Oil is a gentle retinoid oil that improves the appearance of wrinkles. It was $47, but now it’s just $39 Best La-Roche Posay Deal: This La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-In Milk Sunscreen has a velvety finish and amazing reviews. During Prime Day, its $22 price is dropped down to just $15!

This La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-In Milk Sunscreen has a velvety finish and amazing reviews. During Prime Day, its $22 price is dropped down to just $15! Best NuFACE Deal: Celebs love the NuFACE NuBODY Skin Toning Device. It helps you achieve tighter, toned skin while smoothing away cellulite. It’s usually $399, but it’s just $239 for Amazon Prime Day.

Best Prime Day Haircare and Teeth Whitening Deals

1. Our Favorite Tummy-Control Swimsuit: This halter-neck one-piece has ruching in front and a band around the waistline for a wonderful fit!

2. Our Favorite Ruffle Swimsuit: This two-tone bikini has the most adorable ruffled top and flattering high-rise bottoms!

3. Our Favorite One-Shoulder Swimsuit: This color-block one-piece has an adorable bowknot at the shoulder of its single strap!

4. Our Favorite Wrap-Style Swimsuit: Wrap styles always do a fantastic job cinching the waistline, and this tie-side swimsuit is no different!

5. Our Favorite All-White Swimsuit: This ribbed one-piece is going to be amazingly comfortable — and if you love it, know that it comes in other colors too!

6. Our Favorite Classic Bikini: You can never go wrong with a classic triangle bikini, especially when it has a tiny lace-up surprise in back!

7. Our Favorite Floral One-Piece: With a pretty floral pattern, a teardrop keyhole detail and a scalloped trim, this high-neck swimsuit is an undeniable stunner!

8. Our Favorite Tie-Front Bikini: This retro-inspired bikini lets you adjust the solid red top, and we love the mismatched effect of the patterned bottoms in blue!

9. Our Favorite Nautical-Vibes Swimsuit: The blue and white stripes on this ruffle neckline one-piece belong on a fancy boat with a cute sailor’s cap, if you ask Us!

10. Our Favorite Cap-Sleeve Swimsuit: We love how the ruffle straps of this lace-up swimsuit create a cap-sleeve look. Bonus points: It could help protect your shoulders from sunburn!

11. Our Favorite Strappy Swimsuit: This criss cross bikini has a comfy fit with a scoop neckline, but the strappy cutout at the center of the bust is the star!

12. Our Favorite Lace Swimsuit: The exaggerated lace trim on the neckline of this vintage-inspired one-piece is everything and more!

13. Our Favorite Cutout Swimsuit: We’re so into swimsuits with cutouts at the upper stomach. Just look how flattering this halter swimsuit is. And that twist at the chest!

14. Our Favorite Smocked Swimsuit: Who wouldn’t fall in love with the smocked ruffle top of this two-piece bathing suit?

15. Our Favorite Ultra-High-Rise Swimsuit: It’s technically a one-piece, but the “bottoms” of this cross-back swimsuit rise all the way up to bottom of the bust for a high-waisted, figure-loving look!

16. Our Favorite Tropical Print Swimsuit: The leaf print on this green and white bikini just makes Us wish that summer would never end!

17. Our Favorite Low-Back Swimsuit: A scoop back and a lovely shade of “Peacock” blue? This ruffle swimsuit is such a score!

18. Our Favorite Bikini for Smaller Chests: This lace-up bikini has a wide under-bust band and removable pads for the cups to help you get the shape you want!

19. Our Favorite Bikini for Larger Chests: This twist-front bikini provides more support with its wider straps and crossed fabric. You can adjust the fit in back too if you need more (or less) room!

20. Our Favorite One-Color Swimsuit: One gorgeous shade, a ruched stomach, adjustable straps — what more could you ask for in a simple yet phenomenal swimsuit?

21. Our Favorite Reversible Swimsuit: With sporty stripes, a secure fit and a cute braided back, this striped bikini being reversible is just the icing on the cake!

22. Our Favorite Under Armour Slides: These comfy slip-on sandals have the brand’s logo front and center, and they come in tons of bright shades!

23. Our Favorite Lightweight Sneakers: These New Balance sneakers were designed for every type of workout and won’t make your feet feel weighed down!

24. Best Slippers For Summer: If you can’t give up wearing slippers in the heat, this pair from Jessica Simpson is designed in a thong style with all the plushness you crave!

25. Best Casual Rubber Flip Flops: This pair from New Balance actually has a curved sole that better supports your feet while you walk!

26. Best Running Sneakers: Specifically designed with the runner in mind, this pair of New Balance sneakers will help you get to peak performance!

27. Best Orthopedic Sandals: You can actually remove the comfortable footbeds on these Aravon sandals to customize them for your personal foot needs!

28. Best Walking Shoes: Your feet will feel comfortable and supported for hours on end while rocking these amazing New Balance sneakers!

29. Our Favorite Stylish All-White Sneaker: This pair from adidas is such a classic and will always look incredible!

30. Our Favorite Cushioned Slides: If you need some more padding in your slides, this Under Armour pair is the winner!

31. Our Favorite New Balance Sneakers: These running shoes are obviously high-quality and durable, but they also happen to have a super sleek style!

32. Our Favorite Stylish Flats: These bejeweled strappy sandals from Katy Perry’s collection totally embody her free-spirited style!

33. Best Platform Sandals: We love that these Rockport sandals will give you an extra inch of hight without feeling like you’re wearing a heel!

34. Our Favorite Under Armour Sneakers: These lightweight athletic sneakers come in tons of different colors that can fit anyone’s personal style!

35. Our Favorite Stylish Slides: Shoppers get the best of both worlds with these ECCO sandals — serious comfort and a chic shoe!

36. Best Stylish Flip Flops: Jelly shoes are back in, and these flip flops from Katy Perry come in tons of whimsical colors!

37. Best Arch Support Sandals: The rubber sole on these Rockport sandals is molded to fit every curve of your foot!

38. Best Vegan Leather Sneakers: You can make an environmentally-conscious purchase by picking up these ECCO sneakers without sacrificing a sleek leather look!

39. Our Favorite Athletic Slides: These New Balance sandals were made for post-workout relaxation!

40. Our Favorite Heeled Sandals: The only way to describe these Katy Perry mules is totally show-stopping!

41. Best Slip-On Sneakers: Why deal with annoying laces when you can slip your feet into these New Balance sneakers and get out the door immediately?

42. Best Men’s Running Sneakers: These sneakers from adidas are a top-tier shoe for any avid running enthusiast!

43. Our Favorite Trendy Mini Dress: This number from Wild Meadow has the most stylish square neckline that looks flattering on virtually everyone!



44. Best Summer Shirtdress: The colorful stripes on this sleeveless button-down dress from Tommy Hilfiger couldn’t be more perfect for the season!

45. Our Favorite Versatile Jersey Dress: The V-neckline on this short-sleeve Amazon Essentials dress makes it super easy to dress up or down!

46. Our Favorite Casual Everyday Dress: We love the comfy, loose-fitting silhouette of this scoop neck t-shirt dress — a must for any closet!

47. Best Classic Summer Dress: Wear this Goodthreads cami dress with some sneakers during the day, and your favorite pair of stilettos for a night out!

48. Best Preppy Summer Dress: Does it get more preppy-chic than a polo dress? We’re obsessed with this one from Lacoste!

49. Our Favorite Simple Tank Dress: This Amazon Essentials dress is swingy and will make you feel fabulous every time that you wear it!

50. Best Comfy Scoop Neck Bra: This bra from Calvin Klein has the look of a bralette with the support of a classic underwire bra!

51. Our Favorite Wire-Free Bra: We love how structured the design of this True & Co. bra is — it feels more like a longline bralette!

52. Best Classic Everyday Bra: Shoppers say that this essential T-shirt bra from Calvin Klein is their daily go-to!

53. Best Seamless Bralette: You can wear this longline bralette from Calvin Klein whenever you want to feel comfortable, and you can try wearing it as a crop top too!

54. Our Favorite Lacy Bralette: We love the unique design of the lace on this True & Co. bralette, and it’s available in a wide range of sizes!

55. Our Favorite Underwire Lace Bra: You’ll feel romantic and oh-so feminine while wearing this adorable bra from Calvin Klein!

56. Best Sports Bra: This simple racerback sports bra from Under Armour will get you excited for your daily gym sessions!

57. Best Classic Hoodie: This hoodie from The Drop is a loungewear staple, but the raw edge hem gives it an edgier look!

58. Best Crewneck Sweatshirt: Any serious loungewear connoisseur will also have a classic crewneck like this one from Amazon Essentials ready for relaxation!

59. Our Favorite Simple Crop Tank: You can wear this ultra-stretchy tank from American Apparel with high-waisted jeans or as a comfy bralette!

60. Our Favorite Elevated Tank: This loose ribbed tank from Lucky Brand can be styled casually with jeans or dressed up with a maxi skirt!

61. Best Trendy Button-Down Top: We adore the boxy fit of this short-sleeve shirt from The Drop!

62. Best Simple Logo Tee: This crewneck T-shirt from Levi’s has an embroidered logo that’s too trendy!

63. Our Favorite Graphic Tee: If you’re a fan of the late Prince, you’re going to want to get your hands on this purple T-shirt!

64. Best Leggings for an Athleisure Look: These cotton Adidas leggings are soft and sporty, but they’re so comfy for casual wear!

65. Best Leggings for Yoga: These high-rise Energy Zone leggings are wonderfully stretchy and we love that they’re cropped, especially for summer!

66. Best Leggings for Everyday Wear: Love the skinny jean look but not the skinny jean feel? Try these Levi’s Shaping Leggings!

67. Best Leggings for Sweaty Summer Workouts: These Under Armour leggings are moisture-wicking and dry quickly, so you can stick with your favorite leggings even when the temperatures start to rise!

68. Best Versatile Leggings: You could wear these Amazon Essentials leggings for all sorts of workouts, or maybe for a trip to the movie theater!

69. Best Medium-Impact Sports Bra: You’ll need other activewear to go with your leggings, right? This Under Armour sports bra delivers compression and a cute keyhole back!

70. Best Top for Casual Workouts: This long-sleeve Adidas top can be worn any day, but it’s also a good pick for light bike rides or maybe morning walks or jogs!

71. Best Supportive Socks: Do not underestimate the power of buying specific socks for working out! These Under Armour socks actually have embedded arch support and anti-odor technology!

72. Best Skirt for Tennis, Golf or Lacrosse: Whether you play casually or on a competitive team, some sports require athletic skirts or skorts, and we love this bestselling BALEAF option!

73. Best Athletic Joggers: Many pairs of joggers are better for lounging than actually working out, but this pocketed BALEAF pair works for both and even has sun-protective fabric!

74. Best Skinny Jeans: When it’s time to put the activewear away, the denim comes out to play. For a timeless skinny style, check out these Levi’s 501 jeans!

75. Best Straight Leg Jeans: We feel so lucky to have numerous pairs of Levi’s on sale for Prime Day. These Premium Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans are an everyday essential!

76. Best Plus-Size Jeans: We’re obsessed with the Deep Dark Wash of these Silver Jeans Co. jeans and their power stretch denim!

77. Best Shaping Jeans: These number one bestselling Levi’s jeans actually have a tummy-shaping panel hidden inside!

78. Best Bootcut Jeans: Bootcut jeans are back and better than ever thanks to pairs like these Levi’s Classics!

79. Best Boyfriend Jeans: One more pair of Levi’s to send you off with — these slim boyfriend jeans are so effortlessly cool!

80. Best Denim Shorts: These mid-rise Silver Jeans Co. shorts are wildly popular with Amazon shoppers thanks to their cool distressed details and slouchy fit!

81. Best Lightweight Shorts: These Goodthreads paper bag shorts are made of a linen and cotton blend to keep things cool and airy all summer long!

82. Best Chino Shorts: Dress them up, dress them down — whatever you do, just nab these Lee shorts on sale!

83. Best Bermuda Shorts: If you prefer a little length and a little more fun, these tie-dye Goodthreads shorts are an easy pick!

84. Best Pull-On Shorts: No zippers, no buttons, no clasps — these Jag Jeans shorts are all about keeping things easy (and cute)!

Up to 30% Off La Roche-Posay

Our Absolute Favorite: Many skincare experts agree that SPF is one of the most important steps in any anti-aging skincare routine. It’s obviously important for protecting your skin’s health in other ways too! This La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-In Milk Sunscreen has a velvety finish and amazing reviews. During Amazon Prime Day, its $22 price is dropped down to just $15!

Other La Roche-Posay Prime Day Favorites:

Up to 30% Off Sunday Riley

Our Absolute Favorite: Getting your beauty sleep is most definitely a real thing, and this Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night Oil proves it. It’s a gentle retinoid oil that works to improve the appearance of wrinkles while plumping and evening out skin. It was $47, but now it’s just $39!

Other Sunday Riley Prime Day Favorites:

Up to 30% Off RevitaLash

Our Absolute Favorite: How could we feature anything other than the truly iconic RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner, as loved by celebrities like Meghan Markle? Prepare for your lashes to pack a punch (of beauty!) Originally $98, it’s now only $69!

Other RevitaLash Prime Day Favorites:

Up to 30% Off Mario Badescu

Our Absolute Favorite: It’s the holy trio! This Mario Badescu Spritz Mist and Glow Facial Spray Collection has changed so many complexions for the better, as evidenced by the huge number of reviews it has on Amazon. It was $21, but it’s just $15 right now!

Other Mario Badescu Prime Day Favorites:

Up to 40% Off NuFACE

Our Absolute Favorite: Feel fabulous in your own body this summer with the help of this NuFACE NuBODY Skin Toning Device. It uses microcurrent technology, claiming to help you achieve tighter, toned skin while smoothing away cellulite. It’s usually $399, but it’s just $239 right now!

Other NuFACE Prime Day Favorites:

Up to 50% Off Peter Thomas Roth

Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re all about instant results, you need to check out Peter Thomas Roth’s Instant FIRMx Eye Temporary Eye Tightener. It claims to firm skin and smooth out crow’s feet and other eye area wrinkles after just five minutes for a temporary smoothing effect. Originally $38, it’s now just $19!

Other Peter Thomas Roth Prime Day Favorites:

Up to 30% Off philosophy

Our Absolute Favorite: Want the benefits of a peel without having to go see a professional? Check out the philosophy Microdelivery Resurfacing Peel. It’s a two-step vitamin C treatment that may help heal sun-damaged, hyperpigmented and aging skin. It was $72, but right now it’s just $50!

Other philosophy Prime Day Favorites:

Up to 32% Off StriVectin

Our Absolute Favorite: Dealing with tech neck or sagging skin? This StriVectin TL Advanced Tightening Neck Cream Plus could be just what you’re looking to add to your skincare shelf. This cream has become a holy grail for so many shoppers. Originally $95, it’s only $65 right now!

Other StriVection Prime Day Favorites:

Up to 30% Off Alterna

Our Absolute Favorite: CC cream for your hair? Yes, it’s a real thing, and it could be a game-changer for you. This Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture CC Cream may help hair shine in an entirely new light. Originally $42, it’s now just $29!

Other Alterna Prime Day Favorites:

Up to 33% Off Bioderma

Our Absolute Favorite: There are so many celebrities who love their Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water for taking off their makeup, including Khloe Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrow, Natalie Portman and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. This limited-edition bottle is originally $15, but it’s just $10 for Prime Day!

Other Bioderma Prime Day Favorites:

Up to 38% Off Biolage

Our Absolute Favorite: Dry, brittle hair? Pick up a bottle of Biolage Hydrasource Shampoo. With aloe vera extract, it claims to moisturize hair and help protect it from future damage. Originally $32, it’s now only $20!

Other Biolage Prime Day Favorites:

Up to 40% Off Cover FX

Our Absolute Favorite: Set your makeup up for success with the famous Cover FX Weightless Blurring Primer, as used by Kaley Cuoco on her wedding day. This silky primer contains butterfly lavender to visibly reduce the appearance of fine lines and pores. Originally $38, it’s just $23 for Prime Day!

Other Cover FX Prime Day Favorites:

Up to 30% Off Crepe Erase

Our Absolute Favorite: All you need is a pearl-sized amount of this fragrance-free Crepe Erase Intensive Body Repair Treatment to potentially start firming up an area of aging skin thanks to nourishing ingredients like shea butter. Originally $79, this cream is now just $55!

Other Crepe Erase Prime Day Favorites:

Up to 35% Off Elemis

Our Absolute Favorite: This clinically-proven Elemis Pro-Collagen Oxygenating Night Cream might normally be a little too expensive to make its way into your cart, but everything changes today. Originally $160, it’s down to $104 right now!

Other Elemis Prime Day Favorites:

Up to 30% Off Glo Skin Beauty

Our Absolute Favorite: Ready to meet the pressed powder of your dreams? If you haven’t been introduced, it’s our pleasure to bring the Glo Skin Beauty Pressed Base Mineral Pressed Powder Foundation into your life. It’s non-comedogenic and has antioxidants for skin protection. Originally $50, it’s now just $30!

Up to 28% Off Glytone

Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re been trying to brighten up dark spots and get some glow back into your complexion, this Glytone Enhance Brightening Complex could be your next skincare staple. It’s usually $70, but right now it’s just $52!

Other Glytone Prime Day Favorites:

Up to 30% Off Grande Cosmetics

Our Absolute Favorite: When it comes to the eyelash game, Grande Cosmetics’ GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum is another major heavy hitter. Longer, stronger, healthier lashes? Yes, please. Originally $65, it’s $46 for Prime Day!

Other Grande Cosmetics Prime Day Favorites:

Up to 30% Off Mamonde

Our Absolute Favorite: Mamonde’s Red Energy Recovery Serum is like a little facial in a jar that you can use again and again. The K-beauty brand has done it once again with this revitalizing product. Originally $40, you can grab it for just $28 right now!

Other Mamonde Prime Day Favorites:

Up to 30% Off Neocutis

Our Absolute Favorite: The eye area is often the first to show signs of aging, but with a cream like this Neocutis Lumière Firm Illuminating and Tightening Eye Cream, you may not have to worry about it in the least. It’s usually $108, but you can nab it for just $76 during Amazon Prime Day!

Other Neocutis Prime Day Favorites:

Up to 52% Off Perricone MD

Our Absolute Favorite: This anti-wrinkle Perricone MD Face Firming Serum is a science-backed skincare treatment created to powerfully target lines, wrinkles, uneven texture and tone and loss of firmness. It’s normally $99, but now it’s just $48!

Other Perricone MD Prime Day Favorites:

Up to 30% Off PMD Personal Microderm

Our Absolute Favorite: Clogged pores? This PMD Personal Microderm Pro Microdermabrasion Machine claims to suck up and exfoliate dead skin cells for fresh and happy skin. It’s originally $199, but for Amazon Prime Day it’s only $139!

Other PMD Personal Microderm Prime Day Favorites:

Up to 30% Off Pureology

Our Absolute Favorite: If you get home at the end of the day with tangled, frizzy, dry hair, you’ll want to add something like this Pureology Color Fanatic Leave-in Conditioner to your routine. It’s great for protecting dyed locks too. Originally $28, it’s just $20 right now!

Other Pureology Prime Day Favorites:

Up to 30% Off R+Co

Our Absolute Favorite: Sick of washing your hair every day, or even every other day? Add R+Co’s Death Valley Dry Shampoo to your haircare regimen. It claims to absorb excess oil while providing major volume for good hair days for days on end. Originally $32, it’s $22 if you grab one right now!

Other R+Co Prime Day Favorites

Up to 33% Off Crest

Our Absolute Favorite: Take your white strips experience a step further with the Crest 3D White Whitestrips with Light system! It was $60, and you can get it now for just $40 during Amazon Prime Day!

Other Crest Favorites:

Up to 50% Off Oral-B

Our Absolute Favorite: You can take the work out of brushing your teeth and reach every corner and crevice with the Oral-B iO Series 7G Electric Toothbrush! It was $220, and now it’s just $150!

Other Oral-B Favorites:

Up to 30% Off Panasonic

Our Absolute Favorite: This water flosser from Panasonic was specifically designed for braces so your mouth feels fresh and clean at all times. It was $162, and now it’s just $56!

Up to 44% Off Philips Sonicare

Our Absolute Favorite: If you want your teeth to be extra clean and white, the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9500 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush has a dedicated whitening mode that can help with that! It was $270, and now it’s just $150!

Other Philips Sonicare Favorites:

Up to 43% Off Waterpik

Our Absolute Favorite: Take your flossing game to the next level with the Waterpik WP-660 Water Flosser! It was $70, and now it’s just $40!

Other Waterpik Favorites:

Up to 33% Off BaBylissPRO

Our Absolute Favorite: Have your hair looking like you just left the salon in minutes with the BaBylissPRO Graphite Titanium Ionic Hair Dryer! Originally $150, now just $100!

Other BaBylissPRO Favorites:

Up to 44% Off Bed Head

Our Absolute Favorite: You can score the most gorgeous beachy waves every day by using the Bed Head A-Wave-We-Go Adjustable Hair Waver! It was $40, and now it’s just $21!

Other Bed Head Favorites:

Up to 30% Off COLOR WOW

Our Absolute Favorite: If you don’t have the time for a salon touch-up the COLOR WOW Root Cover Up is the perfect quick fix! It was $35, and now it’s just $24!

Other COLOR WOW Favorites:

Up to 30% Off ghd

Our Absolute Favorite: The ghd Helios Hair Dryer will have your hair blown out and ready to go in half the time than a normal hair dryer! It was $259, and now it’s just $181!

Other ghd Favorites:

Up to 58% Off HOT TOOLS

Our Absolute Favorite: You can get a professional-level blowout at home with the Hot Tools Professional 24K Gold One Step Dryer Volumizer brush! It was $70, and now it’s just $30!

Other HOT TOOLS Favorites:

Up to 38% Off IGK

Our Absolute Favorite: If your hair needs a super quick pick-me-up between washes, the IGK FIRST CLASS Charcoal Detox Dry Shampoo will leave your locks feeling rejuvenated in seconds! It was $29, and now it’s just $19!

Other IGK Favorites:

Up to 50% Off Kenra Professional

Our Absolute Favorite: Give your hair the professional blowout treatment by prepping it with the Kenra Platinum Blow-Dry Spray! It was $35, and now it’s just $18!

Other Kenra Favorites:

Up to 30% Off Klorane

Our Absolute Favorite: The Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk is a cult-favorite with beauty junkies for its hydrating, oil-absorbing formula! It was $40, and now it’s just $28!

Other Klorane Favorites:

Up to 30% Off MATRIX

Our Absolute Favorite: Help damaged strands come back to life with the MATRIX Total Results Miracle Creator Multi Tasking Treatment! It was $17, and now it’s just $12!

Other MATRIX Favorites:

Up to 43% Off MIZANI

Our Absolute Favorite: Define your curls and keep annoying summer frizziness at bay with the MIZANI 25 Miracle Milk Leave-In Conditioner! It was $23, and now it’s just $13!

Other MIZANI Favorites:

Up to 30% Off Paul Mitchell Pro Tools

Our Absolute Favorite: You’re basically getting two styling tools for the price of one with the Paul Mitchell Pro Tools Express Ion Style+ Ceramic Flat Iron. It was $125, and now it’s just $88!

Other Paul Mitchell Pro Tools Favorites:

Up to 41% Off Redken

Our Absolute Favorite: You can get tons of different hair strengthening benefits from the Redken One United All-In-One Leave In Conditioner! It was $25, and now it’s just $16!

Other Redken Favorites:

Up to 60% Off Revlon

Our Absolute Favorite: You won’t get a better deal on the bestselling REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer & Styler than during Prime Day! It was $50, and now it’s just $20!

Other Revlon Favorites:

Up to 30% Off SUTRA

Our Absolute Favorite: Another great multi-use styling tool is the SUTRA Professional Stying Wand! It was $120, and now it’s just $84!

Other TSUTRA Favorites:

Up to 37% Off T3 Micro

Our Absolute Favorite: Control how lose or tight you want your curls to be with the T3 – Twirl Trio Interchangeable Curling Iron! It was $325, and now it’s just $228!

Other T3 Micro Favorites: