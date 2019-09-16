5 Best Products From Olay’s 25% Off Sitewide Sale





It seems like there are too many beauty brands to keep up with these days. Of course we want to try out the new ones that pop up, but sometimes we love turning to the trusted brands we know and have loved for years and years. Olay is one of those brands, and it just so happens that they’re having a major sale on their site!

Olay is one of those brands that we’ve grown up with. The skincare company has had so many different celebrity spokespeople that have become synonymous with the Olay brand, the biggest being Ellen Degeneres, of course! With a crowd of celebrities backing Olay products, whenever they come out with something new, we know that it’s going to be great. And, as a part of their sale, you won’t only receive 25% off their entire site, but you can also receive $10 off their latest creation! Here we’ve rounded up the 5 best products that you can find as a part of Olay’s massive sale right now!

1. This Rejuvenating Night Cream

Sometimes, when our skin gets super dry, we need to turn to an overnight repairing treatment to really dig deep and fix the issue. This new night cream from Olay claims to do just that, and right now you can get it on sale for $10 off! It employs a blend of Vitamin B3 + Retinol complex that may hydrate the skin for a full 24 hours, which is absolutely amazing. Just throw it on at night and wake up with moisturized, supple skin!

See it: Get the Regenerist Retinol 24 Night Face Moisturizer (originally $39) for just $29 from Olay!

2. This Everyday Protective Moisturizer

The most important thing to look for in a daily moisturizer is SPF. Damaging UV rays cause unwanted imperfections, such as sun spots and wrinkles. This fragrance-free moisturizer may help hydrate the skin while protecting it from the sun with SPF 25, which we love! It’s truly the perfect moisturizer for everyday use.

See it: Get the Total Effects Whip SPF 25 Moisturizer (originally $39) for just $29 from Olay!

3. This De-Puffing Eye Cream

Waking up with puffy under-eyes is never fun, especially when we have somewhere important to be! Luckily for Us, there are products out there made to help us get rid of those bags and make our eyes look less tired, and this is one of them. This under-eye cream may not only de-puff, but de-wrinkle the under-eyes, and also get rid of dark circles! What’s not to love?

See it: Get the Ultimate Eye Cream (originally $33) for just $25 from Olay!

4. This Calming Clay Mask

When we need a little R&R, face masks are always part of the equation. Using a mask can totally reset the skin if it’s feeling stressed and overworked, and this mask is designed to do just that! Plus, it comes in a stick form, so application is a breeze! The mask is designed to micro-exfoliate the skin and, as its name suggests, “reset” the face to reveal a fresh new you!

See it: Get the Fresh Reset Clay Mask (originally $13) for just $10 from Olay!

5. This Anti-Aging Face Cream

With over 50 million jars sold, this product is what Olay has become known for. This cult moisturizer needs no introduction — it’s designed to visibly diminish the look of fine lines and wrinkles by including vitamin B3, amino-peptides, hyaluronic acid and other antioxidants in its formula. If you’re going to pick up just one Olay product to try from this sale, why not go for the cult bestseller?

See it: Get the Original Micro Sculpting Cream Moisturizer (originally $33) for just $25 from Olay!

