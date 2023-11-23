Your account
The Best Smoothing and Shaping Black Friday Deals at Spanx — 20% Off

By
Spanx
Spanx

For years, shapewear has been a not-so-secret weapon for fashionistas. Shorts with built-in tummy control help trousers appear more polished. Meanwhile, bodysuits feature convertible straps to provide support and versatility when wearing glamorous gowns, and seamless bras and thongs prevent harsh lines from poking through your clothes. No matter the occasion, shapewear is a fashion essential to ensure your fierce ensembles fit in the most flattering way possible.

When it comes to shapewear, Spanx is a trusted brand beloved for its game-changing pieces. From slimming intimates to body shapers, hosiery and apparel, Spanx delivers comfortable items that smooth, shape and sculpt. In honor of Thanksgiving, the trusted shapewear brand is offering 20% off every and daily deals, beginning November 23. If you’re looking for new shapewear at a discount, we’ve rounded up Spanx’s best Black Friday deals. Read on for the style scoop!

Suit Your Fancy Plunge Low-Back Mid-Thigh Bodysuit

Spanx

‘Tis the season for glamorous gowns! Style this mid-thigh bodysuit with dresses that feature plunging necklines.

Get the Suit Your Fancy Plunge Low-Back Mid-Thigh Bodysuit for just $118 (originally $148) at Spanx!

Low Profile Wireless Minimizer Bra

Spanx

Banish bra lines and bulging underwire, courtesy of this sleek bra. It works well with everything from cozy sweatshirts to more formal blouses.

Get the Low Profile Wireless Minimizer Bra for just $58 (originally $72) at Spanx!

OnCore Mid-Thigh Short

Spanx

Shapewear doesn’t have to be heavy and bulky to achieve results. These mid-thigh shorts feature booty-enhancing pockets and level 3 sculpting to provide powerful sculpting and squeeze-free slimming.

Get the OnCore Mid-Thigh Short for just $51 (originally $64) at Spanx!

Suit Your Fancy High-Waisted Thong

Spanx

High-waist shapers tend to get a bad rep for digging into the skill and rolling down at the most inopportune times. Thankfully, this high-waisted thong offers lightweight shaping which smoothes the tummy and sides without panty lines.

Get the Spanx Suit Your Fancy High-Waisted Thong for just $51 (originally $64) at Spanx!

Spanx Suit Yourself Ribbed Long Sleeve Turtleneck Bodysuit

Spanx

This comfortable turtleneck features ribbed opaque fabric and built-in tummy-smoothing designs to sculpt without bulking.

Get the Spanx Suit Yourself Ribbed Long Sleeve Turtleneck Bodysuit for just $78 (originally 98) at Spanx!

Spanx Flare Jeans

Spanx

Spanx does more than create innovative shapewear. The trusted brand has ventured into denim. These button and zipper-free, pull-on jeans are made with a hidden core shaping technology to highlight your curves.

Get the Spanx Flare Jeans for just $118 (originally $148) at Spanx!

Spanx The Perfect Jumpsuit

Spanx

This four-way-stretch jumpsuit is a must. It’s made from a smoothing fabric and boasts hidden core shaping technology!

Get the Spanx The Perfect Jumpsuit for just $118 (originally $148) at Spanx!

