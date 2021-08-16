7 Best Vaccine Card Holders With Some Major Style

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While masks were the biggest accessory of 2020 (and we’re still rocking them!), the biggest accessory of 2021 is definitely going to be the vaccine card holder. Many places are requiring proof of vaccination for entry, and it may especially come in handy for traveling — which is why you’ll see some passport holders with slots for your vaccine card as well!

Of course, as with any accessory, we want our vaccine card holder to be cute and chic. It’s like how we buy sparkly or tie-dye masks. Any accessory we carry is one we want to be able to show off. Here are seven of the best card holders we could find with some major style:

1. Best RFID-Blocking Vaccine Card Holder

While we like to travel in comfy leggings and sweatshirts, we still want our accessories to be chic — whether we’re talking our luggage, our eye mask or our passport holder. This RFID-blocking passport holder has a window slot for your vaccine card!

Get the WALNEW Passport and Vaccine Card Holder for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 16, 2021, but are subject to change.

2. Best Faux-Leather Vaccine Card Holder

This leatherette case is also a passport/vaccine card holder, but with more flashy glam. Its exterior is bright and beautiful while its interior uses metallic gold card slots for all of your travel essentials!

Get the Lilly Pulitzer Passport Cover for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 16, 2021, but are subject to change.

3. Best Lanyard Vaccine Card Holder

If you don’t want to have to go digging around in your purse for your card, keep it right around your neck in this cute, leopard-print lanyard case!

Get the Alessi Animal Print Lanyard Card Case (originally $29) for just $12 at Nordstrom!

4. Best Straightforward Vaccine Card Holder

This card holder was specifically created just for your vaccine card, even labeled in front over the beautiful, marbled design. There are two slots, so you can bring another card along too — like your license or work ID!

Get the POIERIA Vaccine Card Holder for just $11 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 16, 2021, but are subject to change.

5. Best Water-Resistant Vaccine Card Holder

This card holder is giving Us major vacation vibes in both visual design and construction. Its water-resistant fabric will be perfect for when you’re standing a little too close to the kid cannonballing into the hotel pool!

Get the Jiemei Travel Document Organizer for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 16, 2021, but are subject to change.

6. Best Designer Vaccine Card Holder

We wear designer bags and wallets, so why shouldn’t our vaccine card holder be designer too? This leather Tory Burch card case zips up to keep your card safe and it has a wrist strap for easy carrying!

Get the Perry Bombé Top-Zip Card Case for just $128 at Tory Burch!

7. Best Stainless Steel Vaccine Card Holder

This case isn’t messing around! If you want to make sure your card stays in crisp, pristine condition in your bag, grab a hard card holder like this stainless steel one!

Get the Georg Jensen Konno Stainless Steel Card Holder for just $49 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

