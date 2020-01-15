Hours Left! Grab This Stunning Coat for 60% Off While You Can

Everywhere we look, everyone is just wearing the same exact coats. A plain black peacoat, a green puffer, a khaki trench. They’re all valuable looks to have in your wardrobe, but they don’t stand out in a crowd. They’re not head-turners. They evoke a “That’s a nice coat,” but what we’re looking for right now is more of an “Oh my goodness, that’s the chicest coat I’ve ever seen! Where did you get it?”

Are you looking for that super excited and envious response too? Who wouldn’t be? That’s why when we saw Macy’s Surprise Specials Sale launch into action, we knew it was exactly our time to find that one special coat — a high-quality stunner at a shockingly low price. And here it is!

Get the INC Faux-Fur-Collar Belted Plaid Coat (originally $320) for just $128 exclusively at Macy’s! Sale ends January 15, 2020.

Two things we immediately need to touch on here. First, this coat is a full 60% off, which is absolutely bonkers, especially for a newer item that caught our eye instantly. Second — and this one is really important — is that this sale ends in just a few hours, by the end of Wednesday night. Eep! Let’s not waste any more time!

This wool-blend coat is the definition of modern sophistication, able to be worn casually or for nicer events without anyone blinking an eye. They’ll be too wide-eyed, staring at it and wishing it were theirs! It’s covered in a black and white plaid print, only switching textures up at the neckline where there’s a faux-fur collar in black. This plush, luxurious collar is attached to the hood as well, which is also made of the same soft faux fur!

We can’t get enough of that faux-fur collar. Seriously. Not only does it look so, so elegant, but it’s actually wildly functional too, allowing us to skip the scarves. This means no more constant adjustments, no more of one end constantly coming unwrapped from around our neck and no more extra effort — period!

There are a few more details about this coat you just need to know. First, it has an asymmetrical zip front, which gives us just that slight hint of an edgy moto vibe. There’s also a removable tie belt at the waist that can cinch your silhouette and add a cute bow detail, as well as two pockets, because pockets are just always awesome. This coat is lined too, so it’s easily a go-to for chilly days!

Every second that passes by means we’re another second closer to the end of this sale, so don’t wait any longer! It’s in stock and ready to impress!

