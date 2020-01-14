Gear Up With These 5 Cozy Sale Picks From The North Face

The North Face is a tour de force in all things outerwear. From athletic gear to explorer essentials, the brand has been a top choice for shoppers for over 50 years, including big name celebrities. Whether you’re looking for a coat, a top, shoes, leggings or more, this is the place to find it.

And the time to find it? Now! The North Face has so many pieces on sale, meaning we’re getting top quality for way less than top dollar. Don’t know where to start? Check out our five favorite picks below and click where your heart takes you!

This Minimalistic Long-Sleeve Tee

The simplicity of this long-sleeve graphic tee is sending our hearts aflutter. It says all it needs to say: “The North Face.” It also has a chic slim fit, a soft, French terry material and another logo on the back of the right shoulder. Shoppers say they would buy it “again and again” and that everything about it is “perfect.”

Get the Women’s Graphic Collection Long-Sleeve Top (originally $55) in four colors for just $39 at The North Face!

This Wind-Resistant Jacket

This cold-weather jacket shields you from the wind and keeps you warm with light insulation. It’s a knit-fleece hybrid, so lack of comfort will never be an issue here. It also has pockets, a hood and a cute quilted design. One shopper said they tried on over 50 coats until finding this one that “fit the bill,” so we know it doesn’t get any better than this!

Get the Women’s Motivation Hybrid Long Jacket (originally $149) in four colors for just $104 at The North Face!

These Flattering Compression Leggings

These power-mesh leggings are a must-have for any sort of physical activity. They’re moisture-wicking, have a smooth, wide waistband and support that will keep your core engaged. There’s even an internal pocket! Shoppers say they’re “extremely comfortable” and that they “couldn’t be happier” with them!

Get the Women’s Perfect Core High-Rise Tights (originally $90) in three colors for just $63 at The North Face!

This Cozy Flannel Shirt

Our wardrobe would be nothing without our flannels. We love how this one has a relaxed boyfriend fit, but is tailored to still flatter. Leave it out, tuck it in, wear it with leggings, jeans, slacks or a skirt — we don’t care! As long as you’re wearing it, you’re going to look cool as can be!

Get the Women’s Long-Sleeve Boyfriend Shirt (originally $65) in four colors for just $46 at The North Face!

This Fan-Favorite Hoodie

This sustainable hoodie is actually made with recycled materials, which is always a plus for Us. Other pluses? The cute thumb loops, the kangaroo pocket, the hood itself and how it’s quick-drying. Shoppers say they “love, love, love” it, and we do too. Especially at this sale price!

Get the Women’s Fave Half Dome Full Zip 2.0 (originally $70) in three colors for just $49 at The North Face!

