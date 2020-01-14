Camo and Faux Leather? These SPANX Leggings Are Seriously Everything

Two styles that will never, ever go out of fashion? Camouflage and leather. Camo is a casual must-have that really makes us feel like warriors at the gym and is forever flattering, and a leather look delivers an edgy chicness that works on anything from a biker jacket to a cocktail dress.

Combine both styles together and what do you get? Just about the coolest pair of leggings we’ve ever seen. Add in the shaping technology and the comfort factor and there’s no way you’ll be able to pass these beauties up!

Get the SPANX Camo Faux Leather Leggings for just $110 at Nordstrom!

These SPANX leggings are top-rated favorites, with over 260 reviews and a whole lot of five-star ratings. Shoppers say that “other leggings pale in comparison” to them, one even calling them “better than [their] lululemon leggings.” They say these bottoms “fit like a glove” and love how they play with pattern and textures without being “over the top.” As one said, they “look sporty but could be dressed up” with the right top, shoes and accessories. “Can I give these 10 stars?” one shopper even asked, truly obsessed — and we second that question!

These camo leggings feature a wide, contoured waistband that hits at the natural waist, shaping both the front and backside to cinch everything in. These bottoms are SPANX, after all, so an ultra-flattering fit is to be expected. This waistband won’t roll down on you either — whether you’re sitting, standing or trying to nail down that Crow pose on the yoga mat!

These leggings have a “second-skin” feel to them, with no center seam to irritate or break up the sleekness of the pattern. The way the matte material and the slight sheen of the faux leather play together is seriously cool, upgrading any look immediately. While there are still plenty of sizes left in black, the green version is almost totally gone, which means black will be the next to go!

These leggings are easy to move in and machine washable, so if you’re looking to take your gym attire up to the next level, look no further. More into leggings as everyday wear, loving how easy and comfortable they are? This pair is more impressive than even so many pairs of trousers or slacks. Making a fashion statement doesn’t have to involve discomfort or wrinkly fabrics!

Having a high-quality pair of leggings like this in your life, especially from SPANX, should never be taken for granted. You’ll wear them all the time, and you’ll feel and look amazing every time you slip them on. That’s pretty much priceless!

