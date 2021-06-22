12 Best Wrinkle-Fighting, Botox-Alternative Prime Day Deals

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our skin is always on our mind. When we wake up in the morning, one of the first things we do is quickly examine our skin in the bathroom mirror. Have we broken out? Is our complexion looking dull or uneven? And — most serious of all — is that a wrinkle starting to form?

We know we’ve upped our anti-aging skincare game over the past few years, but we’re always looking for more effective, more reliable and more advanced products to help keep us youthful — without Botox. That’s why we did a deep dive for Prime Day to find top-notch products with incredible deals. See our 12 favorites below!

1. Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Eye Temporary Eye Tightener

If you’re looking for instant results, this number one bestselling eye tightener is a must-have. The results are temporary, but you can apply it whenever you want for an instantly smoothed-out eye area!

Get the Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Eye Temporary Eye Tightener — You save 50%!

2. StriVectin Anti Wrinkle SD Advanced Plus Intensive Moisturizer

When we think anti-aging, we think StriVectin. This moisturizing concentrate has some amazing before and after photos for both wrinkles and stretch marks!

Get the StriVectin Anti Wrinkle SD Advanced Plus Intensive Moisturizer — You save $30!

3. Luminositie Dragon’s Blood Serum

Dragon’s blood (which comes from a tree) is known as “nature’s answer to Botox.” This cream may tighten and lift skin for a firmer, plumper appearance!

Get the Luminositie Dragon’s Blood Serum — You save 20%!

4. Sdara Skincare Derma Roller

If you’ve never tried microdermabrasion before, don’t be afraid! It looks a little scary, but this roller is safe and much more affordable than professional treatments. It may help smooth your complexion, roll out wrinkles, reduce spots and more!

Get the Sdara Skincare Derma Roller — You save 58%!

5. FOREO UFO 2 Power Mask Device

With hyper-infusion technology, LED light therapy, heating and cooling and all different types of compatible masks, the UFO 2 may help lift and tone skin in under two minutes per use!

Get the FOREO UFO 2 Power Mask Device — You save 30%!

6. Blumbody Face Wrinkle Patches

Smooth these wrinkle patches over crow’s feet, eleven lines, smile lines or over your forehead while you sleep. They keep your skin stretched overnight, which may reduce the appearance and formation of wrinkles!

Get the Blumbody Face Wrinkle Patches (165-Pack) — You save 20%!

7. ReFa CARAT Platinum-Coated Multiangular Facial Roller

Jade rollers are great, but this ReFa device is next level. Its double-globe rollers allow you to better target certain angles, and there’s a mild microcurrent that may help contour and firm up the skin. You can use it on your face, but you can also use it on your neck, chest, underarms, waist and inner thighs!

Get the ReFa CARAT Platinum-Coated Multiangular Facial Roller — You save 30%!

8. philosophy ultimate miracle worker

This “multi-rejuvenating” cream has SPF to protect skin from the sun’s aging rays, along with active iris plant cells, which may help hasten collagen production to keep skin plump and ageless!

Get the philosophy ultimate miracle worker — You save 30%!

9. Avène RetrinAL 0.1 Intensive Cream

Retinoids are always skincare favorites for aging skin — and they could be super helpful if you’re dealing with acne as well. This cream is packed with that holy vitamin A, plus Avène’s famous thermal spring water to soften and smooth out skin!

Get the Avène RetrinAL 0.1 Intensive Cream — You save 30%!

10. skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Neck Gels

Many of us tend to forget about our neck when doing our skincare, which means it’s often one of the first spots to show signs of aging. These neck gel masks claim to take just 10 minutes per week to restore elasticity to skin and provide “long-term wrinkle-relaxing benefits”!

Get the skyn ICELAND Hydro Cool Firming Neck Gels — You save 25%! Click to apply coupon on Amazon!

11. TOUCH 20% Glycolic Acid Pads

Glycolic acid is another powerhouse in the anti-aging skincare game. These peel pads may help reduce imperfections on skin with each swipe, while green tea and cucumber extract may reduce redness, inflammation and swelling!

Get the TOUCH 20% Glycolic Acid Pads — You save 38%!

12. Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus

This concentrated cream targets wrinkles, loss of firmness, uneven texture, enlarged pores, dullness and more. It uses a proprietary liquid crystal delivery system, which may result in faster and deeper penetration of key ingredients like vitamin C!

Get the Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus — You save 48%!

