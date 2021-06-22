11 Hidden Clean Beauty Prime Day Finds Starting at Just $8

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Oh, what a beautiful day it is — even if it’s raining where you are. The sun shining is irrelevant right now. Who needs it when we have so many incredible Prime Day deals to light up our life instead?

One category we absolutely did not want to miss this year was clean beauty. We’re talking about products with ingredient lists you can trust — products made with natural, organic ingredients, perhaps, and without all of the nasty extras and toxins that end up doing more harm than good.

Want to see our top 11 hidden clean beauty Prime Day picks? Check them out below, and remember, you only have today to nab these deals!

1. This Green Clean balm cleanser has been iconic since its release. Whether you have a face full of makeup or are simply wearing SPF, you’ll want this lovely balm to help melt it all away at the end of the day!

Get the Farmacy Green Clean Makeup Meltaway Cleansing Balm — You save 20%!

2. Some fake tanners are filled with icky chemicals, but this St. Tropez bronzing mousse is clean and made with a natural tanning active!

Get the St. Tropez Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse — You save 34%!

3. Blemish-prone skin? Let Us introduce you to Juicy Kitten, a “supercharged” serum made with a green juice blend and purifying complex to keep skin happy, soothed and healthy!

Get the I Dew Care Juicy Kitten Purifying Power-Green Serum — You save 25%!

4. This naturally-formulated Jane Iredale BB cream is non-comedogenic, allergy-tested and claims to deliver a serious glow, all without any phthalates, parabens, GMOs, synthetic preservatives, synthetic fragrances, talc, nanoparticles or mineral oils!

Get the Jane Iredale Glow Time Full Coverage Mineral BB Cream — You save 20%!

5. This clean COSRX cleanser is a gentle favorite among K-beauty fans because of its low pH level and acne-calming properties. A gorgeous pick for your morning routine!

Get the COSRX Low pH Good Morning Gel Cleanser — You save 40%!

6. We all own dry shampoo, but this amika dry conditioner is key for softness, shine and static-free locks between washes. It’s truly a game-changer in the clean haircare world!

Get the amika Silken Up Dry Conditioner — You save 30%!

7. This Mamonde toner is refreshing — both in its clean ingredients list and its effect on your skin. It’s made with 90% real rose water and lactic acid to provide skin with long-lasting hydration!

Get the Mamonde Rose Water Toner — You save 30%!

8. Klairs is all about “simple skincare,” which is why this all-over lotion is made with mild, minimal ingredients, leaving out artificial fragrances and essential oils that may irritate skin!

Get the Klairs Supple Preparation All-Over Lotion — You save 20%!

9. There’s nothing like a wash-off mask to rejuvenate dull and tired skin. This whipped Mighty Marshmallow mask from bliss claims to brighten, smooth out and hydrate skin with clean, toxin-free ingredients!

Get the bliss Mighty Marshmallow Face Mask — You Save 43%!

10. SPF is what many consider to be the number one anti-aging essential in your skincare routine. Many also agree that your daily sunscreen should be at least SPF 30. This Innisfree broad-spectrum sunscreen fits the bill, and the fluid formula absorbs beautifully for a fresh glow, all without any harmful chemicals or preservatives!

Get the Innisfree Daily UV Defense Sunscreen — You save 30%!

11. This cruelty-free LilyAna eye cream is made with a botanical blend of ingredients, leaving out gluten, parabens, phthalates, SLS, SLES and petroleum!

Get the LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream — You save 50%!

