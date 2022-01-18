Our Picks: 7 of the Best Activewear Finds From lululemon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Ever since lululemon first entered our lives, the activewear brand has remained a mainstay in our wardrobe. Sure, we’ve explored other sporty styles — but lulu will always hold a special place in our heart. Some retailers may be more affordable, but lululemon’s products have withstood the test of time. In fact, the yoga pants we purchased over a decade ago are still in excellent condition! The high-quality sweat-wicking fabric can handle the demands of any workout.

Although it’s tempting to splurge on lululemon’s entire inventory, we try to invest in pieces that will enhance our athletic experience or elevate our loungewear collection. Below are seven of our favorite finds that you absolutely need in your closet. Bonus: all of these items are bestsellers! Read on to shop our top picks from lululemon.

7 Best lululemon Finds Right Now

1. Leggings

Our Absolute Favorite: These iconic Align high-rise leggings have developed a cult following. Flattering and buttery soft, these yoga pants feel virtually weightless — starting at just $98!

Check out more women’s leggings here!

2. Tanks

Our Absolute Favorite: One shopper declared that this V-neck Align tank is the “best top lulu ever made.” Designed with an added shelf brad for extra support, this tank is ideal for working out or going out — just $58!

Check out more women’s tanks here!

3. Joggers

Our Absolute Favorite: We’re simply smitten with these ultra-comfy Align joggers. They’re the perfect pants for low-impact exercise, errands or travel — just $98!

Check out more women’s joggers here!

4. Shorts

Our Absolute Favorite: Run — don’t walk — to grab these lightweight lined running shorts from lululemon! Plus, the easy-access pockets provide storage on the go — starting at just $98!

Check out more women’s shorts here!

5. Jackets

Stay warm on your next run in this water-resistant down jacket with a removable hood. One shopper said that the lightweight piece is “worth every penny” — just $198!

Check out more women’s jackets and coats here!

6. Long-Sleeve Shirts

When training outside on a chilly day, layer up with this seamless long sleeve shirt. The slim-fit silhouette features thumbholes, mesh construction and sweat-wicking fabric — just $78!

Check out more women’s long sleeve shirts here!

7. Sweatshirts

This top-rated half-zip hoodie comes in nine vibrant colors. Show up to your next workout class looking sharp in this soft scuba sweatshirt — just $118!

Check out more women’s sweatshirts here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!