This Lululemon Belt Bag Is Your New Go-To Accessory on the Go

Let Us set the scene: You’re about to head out for a neighborhood walk with a possible pit stop at your local coffee shop. You’d rather not lug your purse around with you, but you still need to carry your keys, wallet and phone. Your athletic leggings don’t have pockets, and you don’t want to hold your belongings in hand. And even though it’s just a simple stroll, you’d prefer to rock an attractive accessory. So, what’s the solution?

A belt bag, of course — but not just any belt bag. The Everywhere Belt Bag from Lululemon is a trendy take on a classic fanny pack. Whether you’re running a marathon or running errands, this versatile bag is designed for men and women on the move.

And according to urban legend, Santa actually uses this Lululemon belt bag to deliver stocking stuffers on the go (we can neither confirm nor deny).

The Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag makes the perfect gift for anyone on your list. This compact accessory features mesh lining, zippered interior pockets and exterior pockets for easy access. The water-repellent fabric is such a flex — take this belt bag on a rainy day hike without worrying about soaking your stuff. Available in 14 different colors, this chic product can be worn around your hips or shoulders. It’s such a vibe!

Shoppers can’t get enough of this cool belt bag. “I absolutely love this bag,” one customer commented. “The color, fit, size, and material are perfect. The strap is easily adjustable to go from your waist to cross-body.” We love a flexible ‘fit! Another shopper declared that it’s “the best belt bag I have ever owned.” And this review proves that the Everywhere Belt Bag is the ultimate athletic accessory: “This bag is the cutest! I wore it during a half marathon and it stayed the entire time. I had my phone, AirPods case and wallet in it. I also use it for everyday activities!”

Belt bags are the street style accessory of the moment, so stay on trend with this Lululemon look. It will be your new go-to bag on the go.

