We Found the Perfect Everyday Tote on Sale at Amazon — 56% Off

A suitable bag for everyday use is defined by a few factors: simplicity, design and functionality. This go-to accessory has to be a no-brainer, with the miraculous capability to team with every outfit you may throw together. You must be able to wear this bag to work or dinner, and it needs to be roomy enough for an overnight trip.

Sounds pretty impossible, right? Think again. We’ve discovered an option on Amazon that’s currently marked down over 50%! This tote from Dreubea is straightforward and sleek, and can be worn with so many ensembles!

Get the Dreubea Women’s Soft Faux Leather Tote Shoulder Bag (originally $31) on sale for just $14, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 7, 2020, but are subject to change.



This tote has room for all of your daily essentials. In fact, you’ll feel like a modern-day Mary Poppins with this bag on your arm. It doesn’t have overwhelming compartments that lead to constant searching — just one small slip pocket on the inside. No need to remember where one specific item is tucked away — with this bag, you can see everything in plain sight.

This tote is made from a soft faux-leather material, and the straps are the ideal length. This bag will comfortably hang off your shoulder with ample space for any jacket that you’re wearing underneath.

While black tends to be our color of choice, this tote comes in tons of other shades for your purchasing pleasure. Seriously — we’re talking over 50 fabulous hues! You can also choose between different finishes — including a smooth faux leather, shiny faux leather and even a sophisticated pebbled version. Considering the unbelievable price point, there are numerous reasons to pick up this bag now — and just think, it will also make an excellent holiday gift for any friend or family member!

