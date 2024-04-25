Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to fashion, I’m a sucker for a capsule wardrobe. Crafting a collection of versatile pieces that achieve casual and dressy looks depending on how you style them is something I enjoy. Honestly, it cuts down time spent figuring out what to wear, and as someone who prefers to spend tons of time on their makeup, I love that for me.

I’m not sure how the weather is wherever you are, dear reader, but spring is currently playing peek-a-boo in New York City. One day, I’ll wake up to sunny skies and warm weather, but it doesn’t always last long. The next day can start a week full of rain and gloom. The transitional weather is another reason I’m a stickler for fashion staples.

Right now, I’m looking for a flattering blouse to wear with everything from joggers and sneakers to trousers and heels. Luckily, I didn’t have to look too far. After a trip to Amazon, I stumbled across a bestselling blouse that fits the bill. Best of all? It’s only $20.

If you ask me, the Zaayo Cotton Linen Blouse is a springtime essential. The long-sleeve shirt is made from soft and breathable fabric perfect for sweaty fashionistas like me. I can roll my sleeves up if I work up a sweat while I’m ripping and running from various events or want to showcase a cute arm jewelry stack.

The shirt is made from lightweight material, but it’s not see-through, which is helpful for office wear. It has a standard front pocket and button-down design. Plus it comes in 22 shades. That’s where you get to have fun. If you want to add a bright pop of color to your wardrobe, you can rock shades like baby blue, rose red, and teal. For neutral-loving fashionistas, styles like brown, cream, and dark brown are great options. Plus, there are 6 different color block styles.

I can’t count all the ways I plan to style this dress. I plan to wear it with trousers and flowy maxi skirts when I’m heading into the office. For casual nights out on the town, I want to wear them with jeans and open-toe sandals. Plus, the top is a great option for church and random dates where I can pair it with dressy trousers and open-toe heels.

One five-star Amazon reviewer shared, “This shirt is a great, light, breezy summer linen button-up. It is not extremely thick but somehow I stay pretty comfortable in it. I did order the see-through white and I’m so glad I did because it definitely gives a more beachy vibe to it.” Another shopper raved the top is “Probably one of the most worn shirts in my closet as a summer “sweater.” According to the reviewer, the shirt is “easy to clean, though you occasionally need to hit it with some bleach.”

White blouses come in handy during the spring. If you want to add a shopper-approved find to your collection, snag this bestseller for just $20!

