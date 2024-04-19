Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Body hair removal is always so unpredictable for me. For months, I’ll consistently book laser removal appointments then after a while of smooth, hair-free underarms, I’ll get super busy and forget to schedule follow-up sessions. By then I’m left sporadically waxing, shaving, or using hair removal creams to remove newfound stubble. Much to my dismay, my inconsistency has been a recipe for painful ingrown hairs (ouch) and discoloration.

Related: I Refuse to Leave the House Without Summer Fridays' Cult-Favorite Lip Balm I have a confession to make: I’m a total lip product hoarder. My friends and I have a running joke where they guess how many lipsticks, liners and glosses I have in my purse at any given time. More often than not, the number tops 15 (seriously). Even with that many options at my disposal, […]

This spring, I’m dedicating my efforts to improving the things I’m most insecure about. I’ve devoted more time to journaling, booked a consultation for aligners, trained for a half marathon (that I won’t be able to run due to an injury), and now I’m focusing on getting rid of underarm discoloration. All of the steps I’m taking toward my physical, mental, and emotional glow-up take time, discipline, and effort, so I’m getting started with the help of a bestselling soap Amazon shoppers say helps their skin look brighter and healthier.

Get the Valitic Kojic Acid Dark Spot Remover Soap Bar for just $15 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 19, 2024, but are subject to change.

Over 14,000 shoppers left the Valitic Kojic Acid Dark Spot Remover Soap Bar with perfect five-star reviews, proving just how well it works. This bestseller is enriched with game-changing ingredients like vitamin C, retinol, and turmeric to brighten and reduce scarring. Nourishing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, shea butter, and castile olive oil hydrate the skin for a healthy glow. For optimal results, wet the skin with warm water, apply the soap evenly on the skin then massage for 20-30 seconds before rinsing.

While I plan to use this soap to lighten my underarms, Amazon shoppers discussed how it improved hyperpigmentation on their faces. “I have dealt with dark spots on my face because I have a really bad habit of needing to pop pimples and scratching off any imperfections on my face,” one reviewer began. “This was the best bang fo my buck,” they explained. According to the shopper, they used this soap twice daily along with a hydrating skincare routine and their “face has never looked better.”

Another reviewer shared impressive results as well. I’ve been using it consistently and some of my sun spots have faded. I wash my whole body and face with this and it does brighten. I love that, unlike other Kojic soaps, this one isn’t drying. It actually makes my skin feel moisturized. I already bought another box before finishing my last bar. I’m happy and impressed with this soap.”

Whether you experience underarm discoloration or want to fade marks on your face, this brightening soap is an ideal place to start.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

See it: Get the Valitic Kojic Acid Dark Spot Remover Soap Bar for just $15 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 19, 2024, but are subject to change.