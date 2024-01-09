Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Nailed it! These days, every cool girl seems to have acrylic or gel nails (even my preteen cousin does!). Now, I personally wish my nails were long and perfectly painted, but I rarely splurge on professional manicures — I’d rather do my nails at home and spend money on other indulgences. The problem is, my nails end up breaking and my polish ends up chipping due to damaged cuticles. Well, it turns out you don’t need to visit the salon for a quality manicure. You can just buy cuticle oil that will repair cracked nails and elevate your paws in the process!

Get the Cuccio Naturale Revitalizing Cuticle Oil for just $10 (originally $18) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 2, 2024, but are subject to change.

Give your cuticles some love with Cuccio Naturale Revitalizing Cuticle Oil, which is actually the number one bestselling cuticle oil on Amazon! Infused with safflower oil, winterized sunflower oil and vitamin E, this cuticle conditioner bolsters nails and boosts shine overnight. All of the ingredients are natural and cruelty-free! If the idea of “oil” gives you cause for concern, just know that this moisturizing formula is grease-free.

Bye-bye, brittle nails! Hello, hydration!