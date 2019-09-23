Amazon’s No. 1 Bestselling Faux Leather Jacket Is Actually Super Affordable





As the temperatures continue to dip, the Shop With Us team is focusing on building up our outerwear collection with warm, yet stylish finds. While we have plenty of top coats, tweed jackets, fur designs and more, we’re always game for expanding our wardrobe. Lucky for Us, we just found a faux leather topper that will make a great addition to our closets this season.

The Lock and Love LL Women’s Hooded Faux Leather Jacket is designed with top of the line PU leather. The outerwear piece offers a soft and smooth feel much like genuine leather. Its innovative sewing technology works to give this jacket the luxurious feel we know and love.

Featuring two distinctive designs, one with leather sleeves and the other with sweatshirt sleeves, this faux leather number will easily complement our cozy, chic wardrobe. Its pleated detailing along the cuffs and sleeves give this piece a smart-tailored finish. We also love that this topper has zip pockets at the chest and waist with fancy hardware for a rugged, pulled together look. Its hooded detail is also a major plus for extra warmth. Complete with waist perfect stitching, this piece showcases a slim silhouette for a flattering finish.

Available in a variety of colors, including earthy and vibrant shades, we can find the perfect offering to suit our style. We can’t stop swooning over the cognac hue option. A great piece that can pair well with virtually anything in our closet, we can incorporate this jacket into our everyday wardrobe. Check out its classic styling below:

Going for a snow bunny look this winter? The white shade is a great buy. We are personally obsessed with the black and grey offering. Regardless of whichever color you pick, the possibilities are truly endless to rule the streets in style.

While it’s easy to think that such a fashion-forward find would cost Us a pretty penny, this chic design actually only retails for up to $60. That’s right! Thanks to Amazon, this must-have jacket is available at a budget-friendly price. Pretty sweet, right?

We love making a fashionable statement, so we plan on wearing this faux leather jacket with skinny jeans, over-the-knee boots, a fitted sweater and a tote bag for a fall-approved look. For days when we’re planning on enjoying a night on the town, we’re pulling out moto leather leggings, a bodysuit, strappy heels, a bold lip and a clutch to turn heads. We can even switch gears with jogger pants, slip-on sneakers, a long-sleeve top and a knapsack for a relaxed, but stylish athleisure look.

A great find that can go the distance with our wardrobe, we can even slip this topper on when heading to the office. For a work-ready ensemble, we’ll team the jacket with trousers, mules, a blouse, a printed scarf and a shoulder bag.

With over 3,000 glowing reviews under its belt, this garment is worth adding to our collection. Shoppers love its chic construction and removable hood, while others adore its moto-inspired style. Reviewers also like that this topper fits like a glove and offers a flattering finish, while others appreciate that it runs true to size. One shopper shared that while most leather jackets can be tight in the arm area, this garment is a refreshing change.

Many reviewers also like that this jacket provides a durable and heavy feel perfect for tackling the chilly weather in style. One reviewer noted that this topper is a must-have for our year-round wardrobe.

Another Stylish Pick…

Thinking of a different design? The Chouyatou Women’s Fashion Studded Perfectly Shaping Faux Leather Biker Jacket is a sizzling number.

Crafted with chic faux leather, this garment looks way more expensive than its price tag. Featuring a stand collar and front double layers, this biker jacket is a hot find.

Designed with a shaping silhouette, this topper is great for providing the curve-hugging finish that we love. Its zip slits, decorative studded hardware along the cuffs, shoulder and waist make for the perfect biker babe look.

We seriously can’t go wrong adding this faux leather design to our outerwear collection this season. With sizes XS to XXL currently available, we’re snagging this jacket fast!

