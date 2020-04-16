5 Bestselling Lace Bralettes on Sale at Nordstrom Right Now

Bralettes are seriously having a moment. These ultra-comfy alternatives to traditional bras come in a slew of shapes and styles, but our preferred pieces tend to be of the lacy variety!

Lace bralettes are romantic, feminine and an upgrade from other basic options. They look sensational, and make Us feel confident and put-together without all of the underwires and elements that can cause traditional undergarments to be uncomfortable to wear. Oh, and guess what? There are plenty of styles on sale at Nordstrom right now. Check out our five favorite bestsellers below!

This Flirty Bralette

This bralette is so sophisticated! While it may not be the most supportive for larger bust sizes, it’s definitely a little “treat yourself” number to have in your lingerie drawer if you want to feel fabulous.

Get the Hanky Panky Suite Dreams Bralette (originally $70) on sale with free shipping for just $28, available at Nordstrom!

This Extra-Lacy Bralette

We love the two-tone design on this bralette that really makes the white lace pop. It also comes in a lovely nude color that’s equally as stunning!

Get the Wacoal ‘Embrace Lace’ Deep-V Bralette (originally $38) on sale with free shipping for just $29, available at Nordstrom!

This Ultimate Nordstrom-Favorite Bralette

Over 4,000 Nordstrom shoppers have fallen in love with this classic bralette time and time again. We consider Free People to be an expert in this department, and this just may be their most beautiful piece yet.

Get the Free People Intimately FP Adella Longline Bralette (originally $38) on sale with free shipping for just $27, available at Nordstrom!

This Padded Bralette

If you like a little extra support and coverage from your bralette, this is the way to go. The cups have padding to them to provide an extra lift — without the worry of wiring. They are removable too, so you can alternate between the two fits seamlessly.

Get the Madewell Suzanne Lace Padded Bralette (originally $36) on sale with free shipping for just $22, available at Nordstrom!

This Extra Long Bralette

This bralette is ideal because you can wear it underneath darker T-shirts for some support — or even by itself as a cute crop top! It’s long enough to cover the mid-section so you can rock it on a night-out, but we can also see ourselves wearing this to a music festival. Hey, it’s never too early to start planning outfits!

Get the Free People Intimately FP Ilektra Lace Bralette (originally $38) on sale with free shipping for just $20, available at Nordstrom!

