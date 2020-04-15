We’re Picking Up These Affordable Fuzzy Slippers in Every Single Color

Fact: One cannot own too many pairs of slippers. Also fact: One can definitely spend too much on slippers. There is simply no reason to blow hundreds of dollars on comfy shoes to wear around the house!

But if you’ve developed a penchant for a rotating selection of slippers to match every single at-home lounge outfit, there are plenty of amazing versions that are budget-friendly — and just as adorable as their pricy counterparts! Take this pair that we found on Amazon, for example. Shoppers are calling them the “best purchase ever,” and claim that the “fit” and “feel” is incredible!

Get the Crazy Lady Women’s Fuzzy Open Toe Slippers with free shipping for prices starting at just $17, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as April 24, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 15, 2020, but are subject to change.

Even while shopping online, we can tell when a piece of clothing or a pair of shoes will be unbelievably comfortable from the second their picture pops up. That’s exactly what happened when we were casually browsing Amazon and came across these slippers. They’re fuzzy all over, have an adorable criss-cross strap design and appear to be seriously plush. They come in five fabulous colors — and at their low price point, there’s no need to feel guilty about buying multiple pairs!

These furry slippers have a cushioned, memory foam sole so you’ll feel like you’re actually walking on a cloud. They are made from a faux fur that feels just as luxurious as genuine shearling, but is obviously a fraction of the price. They also have a 1/4-inch rubber platform with an anti-slip grip design on the bottom.

The slippers come in five different sizes, which may seem confusing at first. Luckily, there is a comprehensive guide that can help you out by matching the actual length of your foot with the perfect size. If you have a wider foot, it’s recommended that you size up, because these slippers can fit on the narrow side. Pick up a pair for yourself or order some for a friend or family member that may need some cheering up. How about any essential worker that’s going the extra mile for their community every day?

