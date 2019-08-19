



It seems like our daily beauty routines are becoming more and more luxurious by the day. Adding additional steps to your daily skincare regimen that give you a little extra pampering is all the rage right now and we’re absolutely loving it!

One of the best and easiest ways to vamp up your beauty routine is to add a serum into the mix. There are a ton of serums out there that serve different purposes, but right now we are absolutely loving this high-potency vitamin C serum that’s unlike any other!

See it: Pick up the Obagi Professional-C Serum 20% (originally $127) now for just $108 when using code CELEBRATE at checkout at Dermstore!

The Obagi Professional-C Serum 20% is an incredible product that can breathe new life into your skin. This product contains 20% of the L-ascorbic acid form of vitamin C, which is the only form of vitamin C that’s suitable for topical application. The infusion of the L-ascorbic acid can help brighten the skin, retain moisture and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

And right now you can score this amazing serum on sale! As a part of the Dermstore site relaunch celebration, the retailer is offering discounts on a ton of products. And luckily for Us, the Obagi Professional-C Serum 20% is one of those products. You can pick up the serum for 15% off right now, but be sure to type in the code “CELEBRATE” when you check out at Dermstore to have the discount applied to your order.

Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that can help your skin recover from the sun’s damaging UV rays, as well as pollutants that are commonly found in the air such as ozone and cigarette smoke. Exposing the skin to UV and pollutants can significantly lower its vitamin C content, which in turn can cause adverse effects such as wrinkles and hyperpigmentation.

This is where the Obagi Professional-C Serum 20% comes into play. With regular use, this powerful serum can help the skin restore the vitamin C it needs to combat UV damage and help promote collagen production to make it look bright and supple.

And shoppers are loving the results that they’re getting with this product. With over 300 reviews on Dermstore, the Obagi serum has earned an incredible 5-star rating. 95% of the reviews have given this product a rating of 4 stars or higher, which is seriously amazing.

One reviewer said that they have “only been using this for two weeks and already notice a significant difference in the brightness” in their skin. Another reviewer that they “noticed results within a week” and that the serum made their skin smoother, softer and made it glow. They say that the product has “completely changed [their] complexion” and that they “recommend it all the time to family and friends!”

In other words, this product absolutely rocks and it couldn’t be easier to use and incorporate into your beauty regimen. All you have to do is apply 5 to 7 drops onto your face, neck and chest and smooth it out evenly using your fingertips. Do this once a day in the morning after cleansing your skin, but before you apply your regular sunscreen and moisturizer.

Give your skin the extra pampering it deserves and pick up the Obagi Professional-C Serum 20% on sale while you still can!

