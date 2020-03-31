This Iconic Crescent Clutch Is Just Like Beyoncé’s — And 55% Off

There’s a brand of bags that’s been sweeping the celebrity world lately — and the moment you lay eyes on one of their pieces, you’ll understand why. Cult Gaia bags are different, and there’s no questioning that. They stand out in the best way, with everything from unique shapes and designs to innovative materials and finishes!

One fan of the brand? The most royal of them all: Queen Bey herself, Beyoncé Knowles! She’s been spotted posing for a photo with her very own Cult Gaia Ark bag, only making Us want one for ourselves even more. She’s joined by so many others too, including Emma Stone, Rihanna, Chrissy Teigen and Selena Gomez, to, you know, name just a few people you may have heard of. You can see now why we were so stoked to find this gorgeous version for 55% off at The Outnet!

Get the Cult Gaia Ark Mini Marbled Acrylic Clutch (originally $278) for just $125 at The Outnet!

The Ark bag from Cult Gaia became iconic practically the moment it was released. While some versions are made with bamboo, we fell particularly in love with this teal acrylic one. Its marbled design plays with darker and lighter sides of the shade, with little clouds of white to truly drive the design home. As in, to our home — because we’re ordering it right now!

This crescent-shaped clutch is handmade and expertly constructed, its caged design offering a fresh and new viewing experience from every angle. It’s like an entire art gallery wrapped up in one piece. The architectural-inspired greatness is not to be ignored, and we dare someone to even try to look away. You’ll never want to stop staring!

This bag has two top handles that are perfectly integrated into the design and feature a beaded trim that is too adorable for words, so we’ll leave it at that. The top is open, and inside, you’ll find the slats are placed so that your belongings will never slip out. This is a mini version of the famous bag, so it’s perfect for your everyday essentials. A small wallet, your keys and your phone will fit inside without a problem!

Cult Gaia launched in 2012 and its presence has only been growing thanks to brilliant bags like this one. It’s a must-have brand for your next vacation, and even when you’re stuck at home, it can basically act as a piece of decor when you prop it on top of a credenza or hang it from a wall hook! So basically, we’re getting the ultimate Renaissance bag for $150 off its original price right now. It’s a bag, it’s art, it’s a celebrity favorite and it’s everything we’ve ever wanted!

