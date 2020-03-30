The Famous Longchamp Tote You’ve Always Wanted Is 40% Off

There comes a time in every shopper’s life when a sale hits so hard that they feel reborn. They come out of the other side of the checkout process, order number received, feeling refreshed, rejuvenated and ready to take on the world. Haven’t come across a sale quite like that yet? Well, today just so happens to be your lucky day!

We all know and love Longchamp’s iconic nylon tote bags, but we haven’t all actually had the pleasure of one gracing our shoulder — apart from when we briefly slipped one on at the mall a few years back. It was a fleeting moment though; one we wish could have lasted forever. But could we justify paying the full price? Maybe not, but now we don’t have to!

Get the Longchamp Le Pliage Club Tote (originally $155) for just $93 at Nordstrom with free shipping! Check out the smaller version for just $84 here!

With 40% off this tote, the price comes in at under $95, and that markdown goes for multiple colors. Under $100 for a spacious, super durable tote we can use pretty much every single day of our lives? Now that we can do, and we know we’ll never regret it. As reviewers say, this bag is “a classic for a reason.” Even those who were initially hesitant about buying a bag with a non-leather shell quickly realized the greatness of Longchamp upon trying it out. They “can see what all of the good reviews are about now,” and you’re about to as well!

The shoppers really tell us all we need to know, calling this their “all-time favorite bag.” They say it’s “extremely lightweight” but “can definitely hold up to heavy use,” and they’re now unsure they’d ever want to switch back to heavier materials. They love the “pretty sheen” of the nylon shell too — plus, it doesn’t hurt that it wipes clean so easily! And as for the look of everything pulled together? “So gorgeous”!

This shoulder tote has two leather top carry handles with a 9-inch drop to fit comfortably even when you’re wearing layers, as well as a top zip and snap-flap closure to keep your belongings safe and secure. Inside, you’ll find an all-white interior, making it easy to find anything you might be looking for, and a large interior wall pocket for organization heaven!

The best part of all? This bag is spacious, but it can be folded down to be carried anywhere, which is great for traveling. It’s so cute when you fold it down too — it looks like a mini handbag! Yep, there is seriously no way we’re missing out on this sale!

