Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We’re sad to say it, but fall is right around the corner. Whether you need to refresh your cold-weather clothing pieces or want to prepare for even colder weather, now is the time to do it while you can find a deal on outerwear essentials. We found a cute, functional raincoat that we’re sure you’ll want to live in during the impending transitional weather — and it’s 57% off now at Walmart!

Related: 17 Raincoats and Jackets to Keep You Dry as a Bone Ah, the rain. Sometimes you’ve got to brave a shower or two to get things done. Whether that means running from your car as it begins to sprinkle to Target to grab some midweek essentials or heading out to the gym in a torrential downpour, no one particularly enjoys rain. It’s just something we have […]

If you’re preparing for fall and want to make sure you stay warm and dry on the wettest days, this Big Chill water-resistant raincoat has you covered. It features a 100% polyester fabrication for a shiny, durable feel, and it has a snap front closure. Also, it’s lightweight, water-resistant, mid-length and comes with an attached hood.

Get the Big Chill Water Resistant Raincoat for $28 (was $65) at Walmart!

Although styling a raincoat may not come top of mind for many, you still can do it. For example, on a rainy morning, you could pair it with an adorable necktie blouse along with jeans and booties for a smart, polished look that creates a look focused on staying dry and stylish during work hours. Or, you could coordinate it with sweats and a T-shirt for days when you would rather stay home. Further, this coat comes in four neutral colors — we love the blush and olive colors — and has an S to 3X size range.

What we love most about this raincoat is its 4.2-star rating, with plenty of reviewers singing its praises.

One happy reviewer noted, “I absolutely love this rain jacket. It uses a nice material and fits perfectly. It’s so cute.”

Another reviewer gushed, “I ordered the blue one and was very happy with the color. This coat is lightweight and super comfy. It runs true to size. I am very happy with the quality of it too. It seems that it will last a long time.”

Moreover, staying prepared for finicky, transitional weather can be a task, but it doesn’t have to be. For impending rainy days, grab this Big Chill raincoat for a steal while you can!

See it: Get the Big Chill Water Resistant Raincoat for $28 (was $65) at Walmart!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Big Chill here, and don’t forget to scope out the Walmart sale section for more great finds!