Meet Your New Wardrobe Staple: This Printed Button-Down Blouse

It’s a safe bet that all of Us have at least one button-down blouse hanging in our closets — and it’s probably a white one. We’ve always considered the crisp white shirt as an essential for any wardrobe, regardless of how your personal style skews. That said, there are button-downs on the market that have more personality than others and still maintain their staple status.

A button-down doesn’t have to be plain, and this version from BIG DART has plenty of patterns to choose from. It’s one of Amazon’s bestselling tops, and the different options available are sure to satisfy even the pickiest of shoppers. We’re having a hard time picking out a favorite!

Get the BIG DART Long Sleeve Button Down Shirt for prices starting at $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

This top is cut in the same silhouette as other blouses, so the focal point here is the bold design. You can choose from more abstract geometric patterns or classic animal prints. Plus, there’s even a trendy houndstooth version of the top — you just can’t go wrong with a classic black and white moment!

The fabric this blouse is made from has a silky quality to it that reportedly feels great against the skin. The material makes it easy to tuck into pants or a skirt, but you can wear it loosely as well. If you want to create a flowy aesthetic, we suggest ordering a size up — and for a more streamlined situation, go for your usual size or even one smaller.

This blouse is a certified wardrobe hit that you can wear everywhere — from the office, to happy hour drinks and even out to dinner. Here’s the deal: This top can go from day to night with ease, and the eye-catching prints make it a necessary piece. We’re not wasting any time — this is getting added to cart immediately!

