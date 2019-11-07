Billie Eilish Turns to This Brow Pencil for Her ‘Signature Brows’





She’s not a typical teen! Billie Eilish‘s rise to fame is truly something for the books. After the release of her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, the 17-year-old’s success has skyrocketed. With an AMAs performance coming up (alongside stars like Dua Lipa and Lizzo, no less!) on November 24, she’s truly having an amazing year.

The “Bad Guy” singer is notorious for her fashion and beauty risks. From her green mullet (which was an accident at first, by the way) to her chunky statement necklaces, it’s hard to pick the most definable and fabulous feature. But at the top of our list may be her signature brows — and she uses this exact product to get them.

Grab the BENEFIT COSMETICS Precisely, My Brow Pencil (originally $24) now only $20, available at Macy’s! Use promo code: FRIEND at checkout for an additional 30% off! Also available at Amazon and Nordstrom!

She may be used to having tons of fans, but Eilish herself is fangirling over this product. Her makeup artist, Robert Rumsey, was kind enough to fill in the blanks! According to a recent Shape article, he claims the BENEFIT COSMETICS Precisely, My Brow Pencil holds the key to the singer’s heart — or brows.

The secret to achieving the same killer look? Rumsey says, “I draw in a few hairs with Benefit’s Precisely, My Brow eyebrow pencil.” The pencil’s ultra-fine tip allows everyone to draw natural-looking brows with a few light strokes. “It has the perfect amount of firmness and pigment and I know it won’t move,” Rumsey states — which is pretty great for anyone who’s looking to add definition in the most subtle of ways.

The smudge-proof formula is perfect! It’s great for spot-filling or working with any of those over-tweezed areas. Better than that? The custom control grip! It’s easy to use and no expertise is needed beforehand. With dozens of available shades on the market, we can easily match (and pair) or brows with a shade for our most natural-looking brow yet!

This bestselling pencil is incredible — and reviewers happen to think so too! Many of them couldn’t get over how “natural-looking their eyebrows looked” and how “soft and subtle” the shade appeared. A handful of other reviewers said they received “so many compliments” and many more deemed it a “must-have!” This Billie Eilish-approved brow pencil is becoming more and more appealing by the second!

