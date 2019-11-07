



She’s a beauty — and an actual beauty pageant winner. Olivia Culpo is the epitome of elegance and grace, and she was also Miss USA — plus Miss Universe! Now you know what they say: You can take the girl out of the pageants but you can’t take the pageants out of the girl.

What exactly do we mean by that? That when it comes to the 27-year-old’s daily skincare routine, she doesn’t mess around. In a recent YouTube video, the title-holder revealed all of her beauty must-haves to her many subscribers. On her extremely thorough and impressive list, we spotted this Dermstore product.

Grab the Koh Gen Do Cleansing Spa Water Cloths 30 count (originally $59) now with prices starting at just $51, available at Dermstore! Also available at Amazon here!

At this point in time, we would consider Culpo a true beauty expert. After spending years in pageants and on the sets of glamorous photo shoots, it’s only natural. So when we saw that she uploaded a video (and list!) to her website on all of her top picks, we couldn’t wait to get our hands on these cleansing cloths.

According to Culpo, the Koh Gen Do Cleansing Spa Water Cloths are an absolute necessity! These cloths ranked right up there with fans too and received a five-star rating — and that’s likely because they do it all!

After a long hard day, they’ll wipe away makeup, dirt and any other excess oil or impurities. The benefits don’t end there. The strategic formula turns to ingredients such as mineral-rich Yumura hot spring water to soothe any irritations and in turn promote a soft, supple texture. Plus, there are also botanical extracts of rosemary, mint, ginger and lavender to hydrate the skin and restore balance. Sounds pretty incredible, right? Correct!

Now, we’re not the only ones impressed here — the reviewers are too. One shopper couldn’t believe “how well they worked” and another said she loved how it “soothed her skin.” Another says it “removed very dark lipstick” and others were in awe over how “refreshing and fantastic” their skin looked and felt.

One reviewer even compared them to an at-home “spa treatment,” but better! These cleansing cloths don’t come with the same hefty price tag as some competitors — but seems to have all the power. So when we’re looking to wipe away our day (good or bad), these Oliva Culpo-approved cleansing cloths will have our skin looking good and feeling it too!

