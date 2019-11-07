



It’s that time of year when everyone’s looking to make some fashionable changes. With 2020 right around the corner, it’s only natural for many of Us to start analyzing our lives (and closets) a bit more closely. Instead of leaving this year uncertain, let’s embrace positivity and enter the next decade in style.

Out with the old, in with the new wardrobe. Ditching all of our outfits isn’t doable (or cost-effective) — but there are a few ways around that. How? By investing in a handful of new pieces to update our looks on the spot. With that in mind, we’ve put together five fabulous finds from Anthropologie that will have Us all nailing it for every occasion.

This Trendy Turtleneck

A solid turtleneck is an everyday essential in any wardrobe. Now, this feather-trimmed one? This is a must. We love the untraditional spin this piece offers on the tried-and-true staple. It’s trendy without trying too hard, and best of all? It will go with anything!

Grab the Saylor NYC Milana Feather-Trimmed Sweater for $248!

This Leather Flared Jean

Leather is forever — and this is one pant we hope to never part ways with. From the faux leather to the flared and cropped cut, it’s so chic we can’t help but want to wear it every single day. Dress it up with a blazer or dress it down with a T-shirt — either way, it will sizzle in style.

Grab the DL1961 x Marianna Hewitt Bridget High-Rise Cropped Flare Jeans for $199!

This Sweater-Coat Hybrid

When it comes to the weather, every single day is a gamble. So, let’s all stay a step ahead of Mother Nature and her plans with this piece. This sweater coat is the ultimate two-in-one. It’s perfect on the days where it’s warm but not too warm (and you don’t need a heavy coat). When the temps drop, layer it up for a toasty feel!

Grab the Piper Sweater Coat for $180!

This Dreamy Jumpsuit

We’ve all fallen victim to a fancy last-minute event with nothing to wear. Fear not, since we have found an extremely suitable and stylish solution! Introducing this wide-leg jumpsuit. The strapless cut allows endless versatility — we can throw a blazer or peacoat on top. Plus, the bold red shade? So ideal for all those upcoming holiday parties!

Grab the Carolyn Wide-Leg Jumpsuit for $188!

This Sequin Skirt

Are jumpsuits and dresses not your thing? Not a problem — here’s a super cute skirt to fit the bill. What we love most about this sequin skirt is the iridescent print. It shimmers and shines with every step we take. If that wasn’t enough, dressing it down with a T-shirt and denim jacket is totally an option when it’s warm. Major!

Grab the Elysian Sequined Pencil Skirt for $140! Not your style? Check out additional women’s clothing also available at Anthropologie here!

