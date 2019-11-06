



She’s real — and really busy! It seems no matter where we turn these days, Morgan Stewart is there! The former Rich Kids of Beverly Hills star has made quite a name for herself since landing at E! full-time last year. She’s joined Daily Pop as a cohost, spearheads Necessary Realness and she’s even doing triple duty on Nightly Pop! With all that, not to mention an activewear line, we have to wonder: “How does she do it?”

The 31-year-old never misses a beat! Her fashion choices are always on-point — and when it comes to her complexion, you could never tell that she was fresh from a plane or dealing with lack of sleep. The secret to flawless skin? According to her blog, Boobs and Loubs, she relies on one of her favorite skincare brands: Jan Marini, and more specifically, this perfect product.

Grab the Jan Marini Bioglycolic Bioclear Face Cream (1 oz.) for a one-time purchase of $75, available at Dermstore!

Stewart explains, “[I] get asked a lot about my skincare routine and how I nip any kind of blemish in the bud.” The solution? “[I] swear by Jan Marini!!! I have been using their products for years and they are what keep[s] my skin clear.” Now we’re talking!

While the Jan Marini brand is well-regarded across the board, she continues explaining, “I use the Bioclear Face Cream religiously!!! [I] highly recommend [this] for anyone who is acne-prone like me!” What’s great about this product is it apparently works on all skin types and tones too.

See, this face cream was specifically designed to target and repair skin. Plus, it’ll even prevent the myriad causes of adult acne (the worst!) and assist in a clearer complexion. Its formula turns to a 5% concentration of glycolic acid and combines it with salicylic acid to create a deep-cleansing exfoliator that will purify pores and heal breakouts. Now, if you’re like Us and a bit skeptical about any abrasive products doing more harm than good — don’t worry.

The formula also includes cucumber extract. It’ll soothe skin and even reduce inflammation, while wheat proteins and arnica extra work to improve skin’s tone and texture. As amazing as this all sounds, does it actually work? According to reviewers, it most certainly does!

One shopper couldn’t get over how “powerful” and “effective” the formula was! With just four weeks of continuous use, she saw “noticeable differences,” and she wasn’t alone. Another reviewer felt similarly and also added how “smooth” her skin looked and felt, and that it was a “great anti-aging product” It sounds pretty perfect for anyone who’s dealing with a fast-paced lifestyle like Us — or Stewart. This face cream truly seems like a must-have!

Not your style? Check out additional Jan Marini products and more skincare products also available at Dermstore here!

