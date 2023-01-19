Shoppers Say This $7 Lip Balm Is the True Cure for Chapped Winter Lips

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

So many lip balms on the market promise they will heal our dry or chapped lips to no avail. How many more brands do we have to sift through until we finally find the one? Everyone responds differently to specific formulas, so you may already have a go-to lip product in your bag to rely on.

But if you’re like Us and are perpetually curious to see what else is out there to combat this pesky problem, Bioderma’s Lip Conditioner should be on your radar. It’s incredibly affordable and countless shoppers say it’s the only item they reach for when their lips are in serious need of moisture!

Get the Bioderma Atoderm Lip Conditioner (2 Pack) for $13 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 18, 2023, but are subject to change.

Shea butter is a common ingredient used in lip balms and cosmetic essentials to deliver hydration, but this conditioner goes a step further. It also includes avocado oil, vitamin E and laminaria extract, which are are soothing agents ideal for dry skin — especially if you have sensitivity to other lip products. Shoppers who say they have tried everything to heal their painfully dry lips in the wintertime claim to have not known success until this particular formula arrived in their lives!

Aside from the moisturizing properties, we love that this lip balm is unscented and completely clear. Sometimes, when a lip moisturizer has a fragrance or flavor, it may leave a bad taste in your mouth — but that’s not the case here! Shoppers also report this balm “glides on” and “stays on,” which is important, as you won’t have to reapply it as frequently as others.

The packaging is another feature which intrigued Us! At the moment, it comes in a stick tube form with a long cap to cover — so your fingers won’t get greasy during the application and your purse will stay protected from any type of staining. And best of all, if you pick up the two-pack from Amazon, one of these lip balms will only cost you $7 — which is on par with most drugstore brands. What an absolute steal!

