Reviewers Say This Cleansing Oil Is a ‘Lifesaver’ for Dry Skin

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s time for an inconvenient skincare fact: So many face and body washes can be detrimental for dry skin. Cleansing the face shouldn’t have to involve stripping your skin of moisture, but it does — potentially making your complexion feel rough and unpleasant afterwards.

Using moisturizers after cleansing is an easy fix, but if your skin is extra irritable or sensitive, a lotion may not be able to cut it — or may lead to pesky breakouts. It might be a wise idea to change up the type of cleanser you use, and an oil-based one like this Bioderma cleanser is a solid solution to explore!

Get the Bioderma Atoderm Cleansing Oil for prices starting at $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

Shoppers say this top-rated elixir is seriously incredible for dry skin, especially in the winter when people often notice more dryness than usual. Even if your skin isn’t necessarily dry but sensitive to certain skincare products, this oil may be a better fit in order to prevent excess irritation. You can use this cleanser on the face and body, and you apply it in the same way you would any other body wash or face product. Just dispense the amount that you need and massage it into wet skin — then rinse thoroughly. But instead of your skin feeling itchy or uncomfortable afterwards, it will be nourished and baby soft. You may not even feel the need to use lotion afterwards!

Get the Bioderma Atoderm Cleansing Oil for prices starting at $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

It seems counterintuitive to think an oil can actually cleanse the skin, but shoppers say they feel incredibly fresh after using this Bioderma essential. It reportedly “doesn’t leave an oil film,” and it’s “not greasy” whatsoever, according to one reviewer. If you were worried about that being an issue, there’s no cause for concern! You can make your skin softer and smoother from the moment you step in the shower with this ultra-nourishing cleansing oil!

See it: Get the Bioderma Atoderm Cleansing Oil for prices starting at $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 13, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more products from Bioderma and shop all of the beauty and personal care available on Amazon! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!