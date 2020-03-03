Younger Skin in Just 60 Minutes? It May Be Possible With This Product

We come across so-called miracle products quite possibly every time that we decide to delve into the depths of online shopping. These days, companies can make virtually any claim about how much what they sell can improve your life. Sometimes we dismiss these promises when they seem particularly outlandish — but other times they can be seriously intriguing.

While browsing the interwebs lately, we discovered this gel that boldly states it can make skin look younger in just an hour. The folks behind it have even claimed that it can give you comparable results that you might get from Botox injections, which is definitely an assertion we had to explore! With that in mind, we decided to investigate the Biotulin Supreme Skin Gel, and here’s everything that we know so far.

Get the Biotulin Supreme Skin Gel for $64, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 3, 2020, but are subject to change.

The skin gel is a topical product that was developed by a team of talented scientists in Germany, led by Dr. Claus Breuer. The main cited ingredient that’s used in the product formula is Spilanthol, which is a a local anesthetic extracted from the Acmella oleracea plant. In an interview with Get The Gloss, facial aesthetic specialist Dr. Maryam Zamani explains that this ingredient works by “by blocking the nerve that causes movement temporarily.”

When you get Botox, you are essentially deactivating whatever facial muscle you’re targeting for a period of three-to-six weeks. This temporary restriction of movement is what helps diminish the appearance of wrinkles, and Biotulin mimics that with the use of the Spilanthol anesthetic in their product.

The brand says that this formula can be especially effective at treating fine lines around the eye area. The product also contains Imperata cylindrica, which is a powerful extract that can help keep your skin hydrated for up to four hours. When your skin retains moisture, it looks more supple (read: younger) than dry skin — so having a hydrating agent is a must in any anti-aging product.

One reviewer notes that while they did feel their skin start to tighten after applying this product, they noticed real results “after using it daily for about three weeks.” Apparently, the key to the Biotulin Supreme Skin Gel is to have patience. And hey, for Botox-level results, we might just have all the patience in the world!

