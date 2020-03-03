Meghan Markle has definitely gone through some major life changes over the past few years. After establishing herself as a household name on the small screen thanks to the hit show Suits, Markle embarked on a royal journey after her and Prince Harry’s fairytale wedding.

Though her life in the public eye has taken more turns that most of Us will ever experience in a lifetime, one thing remains constant — her effortless radiance! Though she may be blessed with a rare glow from within, there’s no denying that Markle might be using luminizing products to help enhance her natural beauty. According to her former makeup artist, this is the highlighting product that Markle once used to help her skin look dazzling in any light!

Get the RMS Beauty Luminizer Highlighter for prices starting at just $25, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 3, 2020, but are subject to change.

Though it’s unclear what’s in Markle’s beauty bag these days, back in 2018, Markle’s former makeup artist Lydia Sellers shared some of the products that she adores. Sellers has a long history with the former blogger, dating back to when she was running her own successful lifestyle site The Tig. To get that glow we’ve all come to admire, Sellers said that Markle favored the RMS Beauty Luminizer Highlighter to create that angelic look. “A great cream highlight to use on the high cheekbones and nose because it’s light and fresh,” Sellers noted. “It’s easily buildable but never feels or looks too intense or heavy.”

You can use this on your nose and cheekbones as Sellers suggested, or you can highlight your brow bone and even use this product on the eyelids! Also, don’t forget to brush a tiny bit of this highlight on your Cupid’s bow if you want to make your lips pop as well. A fully glowed-out look is what we want, and this highlighter can help Us hit all of the right marks!

RMS Beauty is a clean beauty brand, so you know that what you’re using will be made from the highest quality ingredients possible and won’t do damage to your skin. The brand favors natural ingredients like jojoba oil and rosemary extract, both of which can seriously nourish your skin. This fantastic product just may be the ticket to getting that Markle glow — and we’re so down.

