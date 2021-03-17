Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Boho-chic style and the spring season are like two peas in a pod, and shopping for new fashion pieces always helps Us get excited for warmer weather! This time around, we want all boho everything — from tops, to dresses and even chunky jewelry.

Right now, we’re coveting one particularly stunning piece that’s bound to turn heads once the sun starts shining. We’re completely obsessed with this top from Biucly and have infinite ideas on how to style it. Interested yet? Read on for the scoop!

This top is made from a lightweight material that has a silky feel to it. It offers a loose fit with exaggerated lantern-style sleeves that are cuffed off at the wrists. This shape makes a visual impact and is so trendy at the moment. The blouse also has a flattering V-neckline that’s reminiscent of a tunic with strings that casually dangle.

You can choose between a wide variety of floral prints, which we’re all about. But if the seasonal pattern isn’t for you, there are plenty of other options — including leopard print and paisley. There’s truly something for everyone, and each top has the same breezy, free-spirited feel that’s begging to be teamed with staple items from your closet.

You can wear the blouse loose or tucked into a pair of high-waisted jeans or a skirt, depending on what type of event you’re attending. Make it casual or dress it up with just a few minor changes! Just think of how glamorous it will look with white denim, wedges and a neutral clutch. Instagram influencer vibes! Reminder: The fit is ultra-comfortable, so there are truly no limits as to where you can wear this top. It’s simply gorgeous, and a must-have if you want to get the spring season started in style. Shoppers praise its versatility, and can’t believe how cute it is in person. Sold!

