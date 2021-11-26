The 39 Best Black Friday Amazon Fashion Deals — Shop Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Black Friday is oficially in full effect at Amazon, and to say there are, well, a lot of things marked down would be an understatement. If you’re looking to revamp your wardrobe just in time for the holiday and the new year ahead, this is the time to do it!

With fan-favorite brands and Amazon exclusives up for grabs at low, low prices, some of these picks could sell out in the blink of an eye, so grab your faves fast! We’ll take you through our own faves from the top fashion categories below!

Please note all deals, product information and pricing is valid at the time of update but are subject to change.

Our Absolute Favorite Black Friday Amazon Fashion Deals

Best Black Friday Amazon Coat Deals

Our Absolute Favorite:

Daily Ritual Teddy Bear Fleece Oversized-Fit Lapel Coat — You save 20%!

It’s cozy, it’s chic and it’s made of fleece! This Daily Ritual teddy coat is a fashion lover’s dream in a cold, winter climate!

Other Fastest-Selling Coat Deals:

Shop more women’s Black Friday coat deals here!

Best Black Friday Amazon Sweatshirt/Fleece Deals

Our Absolute Favorite:

You can never go wrong with Adidas, and this cropped hoodie proves it. This is an incredible wardrobe essential, whether you’re hitting the track or the recliner!

Other Fastest-Selling Sweatshirt/Fleece Deals:

Shop more women’s Black Friday sweatshirt deals here!

Best Black Friday Amazon Dress Deals

Our Absolute Favorite:

ZESICA Waffle Knitted Tie Waist Sweater Dress — You save up to 51%!

This ZESICA dress is equal parts cozy and flattering, and that’s just the way we like things. It comes in a whole bunch of colors too — how can we choose just one?

Other Fastest-Selling Dress Deals:

Shop more women’s Black Friday dress deals here!

Best Black Friday Amazon Bag Deals

Our Absolute Favorite:

Chandelli Toiletry Bag — You save 58%!

This Chandelli bag is our fave because it can do it all. From the outside, it’s a super stylish purse, but when it’s time to take a trip, hook it to the wall and unfold it to uncover so many compartments for all of your toiletries!

Other Fastest-Selling Bag Deals:

Tommy Hilfiger Julia Tote Bag — You save 39%!

Shop more Black Friday bag deals here!

Best Black Friday Amazon Lounge Pant Deals

Our Absolute Favorite:

Ekouaer Lounge Pants — You save 49%!

There’s something about a red and black buffalo plaid that will always have Us clicking that “Add to Cart” button. We want to spend all winter in these Ekouaer PJ pants!

Other Fastest-Selling Lounge Pant Deals:

Shop more women’s Black Friday lounge pant deals here!

Best Black Friday Amazon Shoe Deals

Our Absolute Favorite:

Hush Puppies Women’s Bailey Chukka Boot — You save 31%!

This leather Hush Puppies boot is incredibly versatile, able to be dressed up or down in a snap. We’re obsessed with the Gunmetal Metallic Leather!

Other Fastest-Selling Shoe Deals

Shop more women’s Black Friday shoe deals here!

Best Black Friday Amazon Lingerie Deals

Our Absolute Favorite:

Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette — You save 29%!

It’s perhaps the most famous bralette in the world — and now it’s on sale! Don’t miss your chance to nab your own cotton CK bralette and match up with all of your favorite celebs!

Other Fastest-Selling Lingerie Deals:

Shop more women’s Black Friday lingerie deals here!

Best Black Friday Amazon Men’s Deals

Our Absolute Favorite:

Levi’s Sherpa Trucker Jacket — You save 31%!

Denim jackets will never go out of style, especially when they’re Levi’s. This sherpa jacket is perfect or when he finally admits he’s cold enough to wear more than just a tee or vest!

Other Fastest-Selling Men’s Deals

Shop more men’s Black Friday deals here!

Looking for even more? Explore more Amazon Fashion on sale here and check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals or more awesome finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!