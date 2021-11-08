Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Having an air purifier in your home has become more popular than ever. Once the threat of the global COVID-19 pandemic became real, many of Us started to invest in our spaces in order to ensure they remained as safe as possible.

But even though tons of consumers only became familiar with air purifiers over the last two years, they can do so much more than help to eliminate the presence of infectious airborne diseases. In fact, they can make your home feel cleaner and clearer — and it’s certainly not too late to add a purifying device to your repertoire. Best of all, right now is the ultimate time to try — this bestseller on Amazon is up for grabs as one of their early Black Friday deals!

Get the KioudI by Nessbase HEPA Air Purifier (originally $60) on sale with free shipping for just $40, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

This air purifier is designed to filter the air in your home from pollutants like pollen, pet dander, allergens, odors, dust and more. This powerful purifier actually covers a great deal of ground, and can reportedly filter the air in a room that’s up to 215 square feet — and does so about five times per hour! If you feel like the air is stuffy in your bedroom or living room and it may be causing congestion, this might be the product you need to breathe easier.

You can also level up your experience by adding in essential oils for some light aroma therapy! There’s a small sponge below the air filter where you can insert a few drops of your favorite fragrance, and the purifier will circulate it throughout the area. If you have trouble sleeping, we would suggest exploring lavender oil, which is known for creating a soothing environment that may help contribute to a substantial night’s rest.

Shoppers say that they literally smelled the difference in their homes after installing this purifier — even without the additional essential oils. It’s a strong addition for anyone who’s trying to make their space cleaner and healthier, and its impressive sale price is not to be missed!

