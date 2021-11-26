The Best Black Friday Weekend Deals That Could Be Fantastic Holiday Gifts

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Black Friday is the best day of the year to buy holiday gifts for less. We know we should really shop earlier, but there are some deals we’re just not going to get on any other day. This is the time! This is the moment! Let’s cross those names off that list in your Notes app!

We’ve picked out some awesome gifts to get you started, whether you’re shopping for your parents, a sibling, a BFF, a significant other or even a Secret Santa you don’t know too well. They’re all on sale, but not for long, so let’s go!

Article updated on November 26, 2021 at 11:45 a.m.

Please note all deals, product information and pricing are valid at the time of update but subject to change.

Our 5 Absolute Favorite Black Friday Gift Deals

For Your BFF

Take 43% off the RRLOM Sunset Projection Lamp!

For Him

Take 56% off the Vinyl Music On Portable Turntable!

For Her

Take 15% off the Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Magic Kisses Lip Set!

For Your Significant Other

Take 26% off the Talk, Flirt, Dare! Game!

For Dad

Take 10% off the Purple Back Cushion!

For Mom

Take 20% off the Caudalíe Moisturizing Hand Cream Trio!

For Your Secret Santa Pick

Take 34% off the Amazon Basics Electric Scalp Massager!

For Kids

Take 30% off the National Geographic Earth Science Kit!

For the Traveler

Take 23% off the Kodak Mini Shot 2 Camera!

For the Christmas Lover

Take 27% off the Thornwolf Christmas Candles (4-Pack)!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!