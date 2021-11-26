Our Absolute Favorite Cashmere and Beauty Nordstrom Black Friday Deals

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s now or never! Black Friday is here, and it’s time to cross everything off your own wish list and your holiday gift shopping list. Two categories we think will crush it for both? Cashmere and beauty.

We’re talking luxury sweaters and scarves, skincare and makeup and more. Pieces and picks that will make you feel like royalty — items that normally cost a little too much to add to your shopping bag. Not today! Let’s do this!

Our Absolute Favorite Self-Gift Pick

This Sweater That Will Make You Wish Winter Would Never End

While gifting clothing to someone else requires knowing or guessing sizes, it’s always a great idea when it comes to treating yourself. This 100% cashmere turtleneck is going to become your new favorite sweater — and it comes in so many colors!

Get the Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater (originally $119) for just $80 at Nordstrom for a limited time! Free shipping!

Our Absolute Favorite Gift Pick

This Universally-Flattering Makeup Set

Not only is makeup always a fabulous gift idea for beauty lovers, but anything from Charlotte Tilbury’s Pillow Talk collection is even better because of its universally-flattering shades. Your lucky recipient is probably going to want to try out these essentials right away!

Get the Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk On the Go Eye & Lip Set (originally $50) for just $43 at Nordstrom for a limited time! Free shipping!



Now let’s show you all of our other picks!

20 Best Nordstrom Cashmere and Beauty Black Friday Deals for 2021

1. Cardigans

Our Absolute Favorite: Just looking at a photo of this super relaxed yet ultra-luxe Club Monaco 100% cashmere cardigan has Us desperately wishing we were wearing it right now!

See all women’s cashmere clothing on sale at Nordstrom!

2. Skincare Tools

Our Absolute Favorite: Masking of the future is here, thanks to this FOREO UFO 2 device! It has heating, cooling, pulsations and LED lights to give you a professional-level skincare treatment in just 90 seconds!

See all skincare tools on sale at Nordstrom!

3. Pants

Our Absolute Favorite: These AllSaints joggers are made of a wool and cashmere blend to keep you warm and cozy!

See all women’s cashmere clothing on sale at Nordstrom!

4. Foundation

Our Absolute Favorite: You need to try this iconic Estée Lauder Double Wear foundation. A must for special events, but a lovely luxury for everyday life too!

See all face makeup on sale at Nordstrom!

5. Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: This “deliciously soft” Nordstrom Signature sweater dress will be a go-to in your wardrobe for years to come!

See all women’s cashmere clothing on sale at Nordstrom!

6. La Mer

Our Absolute Favorite: Set your skin up for success over the winter with this legendary La Mer Moisturizing Soft Cream!

See all La Mer on sale at Nordstrom!

7. Scarves

Our Absolute Favorite: You do not want to miss your chance to grab this Halogen scarf for over 50% off!

See all women’s cashmere accessories on sale at Nordstrom!

8. Perfume

Our Absolute Favorite: Our beauty collection doesn’t feel complete without a Replica perfume, and this Matcha Meditation one would be a stunning gift. Available in multiple sizes…for now!

See all women’s fragrance and perfume on sale at Nordstrom!

9. Hats

Our Absolute Favorite: It’s not often you find cashmere on a crocheted piece, and that makes this Vince Beanie all the more special!

See all women’s cashmere accessories on sale at Nordstrom!

10. Concealer

Our Absolute Favorite: Smooth and brighten your complexion with this naturally luminous Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat concealer pen!

See all face makeup on sale at Nordstrom!

11. Skirts

Our Absolute Favorite: This ribbed BOSS wool and cashmere skirt is sophisticated and chic, but it’s still comfy enough for lounging!

See all women’s cashmere clothing on sale at Nordstrom!

12. Brow Pencil

Our Absolute Favorite: This slim Anastasia Beverly Hills brow pencil even has an integrated brush for natural-looking but polished brows!

See all eye makeup on sale at Nordstrom!

13. Hoodies

Our Absolute Favorite: A cashmere sweater…in hoodie form? This Club Monaco crop hoodie is everything!

See all women’s cashmere clothing on sale at Nordstrom!

14. Lipstick

Our Absolute Favorite: You can actually grab Meghan Markle‘s alleged favorite lipstick on sale — the Very Victoria shade of this Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick!

See all women’s lip makeup on sale at Nordstrom!

15. Tank Tops

Our Absolute Favorite: We always adore a good sweater tank, but this cashmere-kissed sandro tank is more than just “good”!

See all women’s cashmere clothing on sale at Nordstrom!

16. Mascara

Our Absolute Favorite: Reviewers are calling this stay-all-day Lancôme mascara “remarkable”!

See all eye makeup on sale at Nordstrom!

17. V-Neck Sweaters

Our Absolute Favorite: We adore the draped crossover front of this Vince Pullover sweater. Only at Nordstrom, people!

See all women’s cashmere clothing on sale at Nordstrom!

18. Eye Cream

Our Absolute Favorite: This is such a great deal on the fan-favorite, ultra-nourishing Kiehl’s avocado eye cream. Each jar lasts so long too!

See all women’s skincare on sale at Nordstrom!

19. Men’s Sweaters

Our Absolute Favorite: We love the simple yet unique look of this rag & bone sweater. 100% cashmere!

See all men’s cashmere clothing on sale at Nordstrom!

20. Anti-Aging Sets

Our Absolute Favorite: This Clinique Lift & Firm set comes with a cream duo, a vitamin C serum and an eye treatment to keep you looking and feeling eternally youthful!

See all women’s skincare on sale at Nordstrom!

Looking for something else? Shop all Black Friday deals at Nordstrom here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!