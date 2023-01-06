13 Amazing Black-Owned Businesses to Support in 2023

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While we all love finding bargains from big stores like Target and Amazon, we also need to make a conscious effort throughout the year to make sure we are buying from Black-owned businesses, whether we’re looking for fashion, beauty or home upgrades.

We wanted to showcase 13 of our favorite Black-owned businesses below so you can either get some shopping done now or come back to this list throughout the year when you need a gift or to treat yourself with a new favorite. Let’s go!

Briogeo

We can’t even count the amount of times we’ve recommended Briogeo to friends and family. The hair brand has so many iconic products, from the Farewell Frizz leave-in conditioner to the Scalp Revival micro-exfoliating shampoo!

OUI the People

OUI the People makes one of the internet’s favorite (and most beautiful) razors. You can save 20% if you bundle up with this Shave Starter Set, which also comes with the Sugarcoat Moisturizing Shave Gel-to-Milk!

Golde

We’ve been fans of Golde for years, so we love seeing how much the small yet powerful business has grown. Golde is a must-shop destination for healthy drink mixes and even skincare. We adore using this Clean Greens Face Mask when we’re breaking out!

Edloe Finch

Chic, gorgeous, comfy furniture is always worth the investment, especially from a brand like Edloe Finch. We know we are so in love with this velvet Park Sofa. Transform your living room with this beauty!

Silver & Riley

Luxury leather bags are forever our weakness! All of Silver & Riley’s bags are made in Italy, from the travel bags, to the work bags, to the everyday purses. We can’t get enough of this Cylinder Bucket Leather Bag!

Ten Wilde

Ten Wilde’s website is a must-visit if you love to be dripping with jewelry but don’t want to spend your entire paycheck on it. You’ll find so many stunning necklaces, earrings, bracelets, body jewelry and more. Our pick of the moment? This Twisted Link Chain necklace!

Moonshot

If you’re looking to build healthier habits this year, we highly recommend checking out Moonshot crackers. They’re made with organic, non-GMO ingredients, and they’re climate-friendly. The box is made of 100% recycled cardboard too!

LØCI

If you’ve been wanting to make the switch to vegan sneakers but have been afraid to sacrifice quality in your footwear, definitely check out LØCI. The sustainable brand makes some seriously awesome sneakers, like this LØCI Eight pair!

Goodee

Turn your home into your happy space with Goodee! Just a couple of the home brand’s imaginative and modern designs could elevate your house or apartment. Definitely check out this bestselling Canopy Self-Watering Planter and this playful Richard Chair!

EgunsiFoods

Our mouth is watering looking through EugunsiFoods’ website. The West African soups and sauces sound incredible. And did you know you could subscribe for pre-planned meals? You’ll even save 15%!

Karité

Show your skin some love by stocking up on some Karité! Featuring unrefined shea butter from Ghana, these nourishing products are dermatologist-created to deliver head-to-toe softness. Check out the Full Body Collection!

Love, Vera

From lacy lingerie to comfy loungewear, Love, Vera will have you filling up your shopping cart the moment you start scrolling through the site. Once you see products like this Cutout Strappy Bra Set, you won’t be able to resist!

54kibo

If you want to fill your home with creative pieces you can’t just buy at the local department store, you’ll fall in love with the luxury African decor from 54kibo. We truly can’t stop staring at this Woven Marigold Rope Pendant Light — as seen in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever!

Not done shopping? Explore more of our favorite products below:

