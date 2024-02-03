Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

February is Black History Month. During the month we strive to celebrate the accomplishments and contributions of African-Americans, it’s also a time to spread economic wealth — in this case, with Black designers. In the fashion industry, Black designers are often overshadowed or don’t get the attention they deserve, and in recent years, the industry has strived to change that. But it’s crucial to not just support these Black-owned brands and designers during the month of February — you should support them year-round!

From sleek dresses to eye-catching accessories, Black-owned brands offer plenty of versatile items to elevate your wardrobe. Further, we rounded up 19 Black-owned fashion finds to shop now from Black designers you should support long after Black History Month — read on to see our picks!

Clothing

1. Show A Little Leg: This skirt is perfect to saunter around in — just $198!

2. Edgy Radiance: Add a nice punch of your hue to your day with this dress — just $295!

3. Sleek Refinement: This strapless corset works well with jeans and skirts — just $248!

4. Date Night Vibes: Throw on this ruched bustier midi-dress with your favorite feels for an easy, sexy date night look— just $159!

5. Voluminous Drip: This pleated draped miniskirt is perfect for the upcoming spring weather — splurge for $310!

6. Exude Elegance: Wear this off-the-shoulder open-back dress to a formal dinner for a fashion-forward feel — splurge for $450!

7. Print It Up: This ruffle maxi dress is a fun, colorful option — was $575, now $403!

8. That’s A Wrap: Pop on this lightweight wrap jacket for a stylish finish — just $145!

9. Chicly Sheer: Wear this sleeveless mock neck bodysuit with your favorite miniskirt and pumps for an easy outfit!

Shoes and Accessories

10. Soft and Secure: This shearling shoulder bag will elevate any attire — $400!

11. Shine Bright, Shine Far: Don this top handle bag for a shiny touch — invest for $495!

12. Rainbow Realness: Shine bright like a diamond in these 100mm crystal-embellished slingback pumps!

13. Bloom! Help you feet blossom in style with these 65mm satin mules — just $750!

14. Sashay Shante: Doesn’t this bag just scream fun? Get this mini fringe top handle bag and color all your necessities colorfully — $445!

15. Flutter and Step: Add a feathery element to your looks with these feather pointed toe slide sandals — just $225!

16. Tie It All Together: Throw this crystal velvet headband on over your favorite hairdo and effortlessly complete your outfit — just $75!

17. You Can’t See Me: Cover your eyes in these 56mm oval sunglasses — was $269, now just $161!

18. Carry It All: Put all your everyday essentials in this canvas market tote — just $150!

19. Golden Diva: These hoop earrings will add an essence of refinement to your ensemble — just $95!

