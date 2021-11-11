Score These Comfortable Faux-Leather Pants on Sale for 38% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Leather pants tend to look fabulous, and they always evoke that free-spirited rockstar vibe. But are they the most comfortable bottoms around? Absolutely not! While leather pants may radiate coolness, they’re not particularly easy to wear — or pull off! It’s traditionally been a struggle to find the right pair, but luckily for Us faux leather has changed all of that!

There were many years when fashion fans felt that the real deal was the only way to go, but these days, faux leather is more affordable and cruelty-free. What’s better than that? Also, faux leather allows for more flexibility — literally. These joggers from BLANKNYC have accomplished the impossible: They’re not only super flattering, comfortable and versatile, they’re also on sale right now for a major discount!

Get the BLANKNYC No Guidance Ankle Faux Leather Pants (originally $98) on sale with free shipping for just $60, available on Amazon!

We adore that these pants have been cut in a jogger style instead of being more form-fitting. This immediately signals to Us that they’re ultra-flattering. We’re also obsessed with the idea of wearing a pair of pants that are just as comfy as sweats to fancier events. It’s a true life hack — just imagine how chic they will look with an oversized white button-down and heels!

These pants are high-waisted and have elastic in the waistband and an adjustable drawstring that you can tighten to further cinch in the waist. The black shade is ideal for that classic leather pant look, and although the material may be vegan-friendly, these pants could surely trick even the most discerning eye. They look far more expensive than their modest price tag suggests!

Clearly, we already knew that these pants were winners, and shoppers’ reviews only reinforce how amazing they are. The bottom line? They’re such a great find for the fall and winter, as they will look incredible with countless tops — be it a skintight bodysuit or a loose, flowy blouse. The sale price is only the icing on the already appetizing cake here! When you come across a product that hits all the right marks, you know it’s a match made in shopping heaven — and this is one of those rare occasions.

