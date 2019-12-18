This Wardrobe-Transforming Moto Jacket Is Now Under $50





Black moto jackets. They’re a closet staple. Sadly though, that also means that pretty much everyone around you owns one (including Us). They’re great, but they also might not be the stand-out piece you’re looking for to give your wardrobe that oomph it’s so desperately needed lately.

If you still want that edgy-chic effect that’s endlessly cool and works with every outfit, there is another option. Change the color of a moto jacket and suddenly you become a fashion icon, and that’s exactly what will happen when you slip on this BLANKNYC one — now 50% off!

Get the BLANKNYC Record Breaker Collarless Faux Leather Moto Jacket (originally $98) for just $49 at Nordstrom!

This jacket’s supple faux leather exudes a soft, alabaster beige called Fawn, putting a twist on the classic black moto jacket while remaining just as easy to wear and pair. Over 100 shoppers have already fallen under its love spell, reporting that they’ve “finally found” the perfect jacket. They say it’s “trendy yet practical” and “incredibly comfortable,” as well as “so flattering,” which is obviously a huge plus. They’re also “really impressed” with the material. Not only is the color flawless, but even though this jacket is faux leather, it doesn’t look faux at all!

This Record Breaker jacket has an asymmetrical front zip closure, along with two side zips and another up at the chest. It has no collar, but the lapels do drape to the side perfectly when the jacket’s unzipped. It has a slightly cropped fit, the hem grazing the tops of the hips, as well as a full, silky lining on the inside!

Another feature we love on this fitted jacket is the sleeve detail. The long sleeves look normal from the outside, but on the inner side of the arms, you’ll find vertically-ribbed panels! These panels are not only soft and comfy, but stretchy as well. Some moto jacket are so stiff, but this one has ease of moment designed right into it!

This jacket is one that can be dressed up or down with barely a thought. It’s a must-have for casual fashion, practically made to go with jeans, sneakers and tanks or tees. That being said, it’s also practically made to go with a totally fitted or fit-and-flare dress with heeled booties. It’s insanely versatile — what can we say?

The best part of all is that this jacket is half off right now and actually still has sizes in stock. Will they last though? Almost definitely not, so grab yours today and get ready to seriously impress everyone around you!

