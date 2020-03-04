Welcome Spring in Style With This Smart BLANKNYC Moto Jacket

The outline of a standard moto jacket is pretty similar no matter where you’re shopping. You’ll see angled lapels with metal hardware detailing, a zip front closure that’s typically slanted to the side, a zipper opening on the sleeves and some sort of additional snap closures at the hem. And more often than not, these jackets are made from some leather-based material — whether it’s faux or the real deal.

You can easily find a moto jacket that fits all of the typical design criteria. But there are certain moto jackets on the market that are completely unique, and take some welcome liberties in terms of design. Case in point: This gem from BLANKNYC is a completely innovative moto that’s seriously ideal for everyday wear as we glide into the spring season!

Get the BLANKNYC Tweed Fitted Zipper Moto Jacket for $128, available at Nordstrom!

To be honest, we didn’t know we needed this incredibly original moto jacket until we saw it. The style is unlike any other out there right now, and that’s what we love most about it. Sure, we can go for a more traditional piece that looks like what everyone else is wearing on the morning commute. But if we get this fresh BLANKNYC version, we know that it’s bound to be a head-turner!

The notched wing collar has silver stud details at the ends, and the zip front closure runs right down the middle on this jacket. At the bottom there’s an additional zipper that’s angled right at the hem that wraps around to the back, giving this jacket a more modern, geometric look. This inventive detail truly makes this moto jacket stand out in the best way possible.

The jacket is also made from an unexpected material as well. While you’ll mostly see moto jackets that are made from real or faux leather, this one is created from a tweed material. Chanel vibes! Usually you’ll find tweed jackets crafted in more traditional styles that have an elegant, upscale air to them. In this case, the jacket’s sophisticated material contrasts with its edgy design, which is what ultimately made Us fall for it.

Though you might not be able to tell this difference, this white moto jacket comes in two different crisp shades. The Off White color is slightly brighter, despite its name — while the Unwritten Rules shade is a creamier hue. Each of these options is a smart choice to scoop up now, and you genuinely can’t go wrong with either! This BLANKNYC jacket is the perfect piece of outerwear that we’re ready to rock as spring approaches!

