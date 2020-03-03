The whirlwind that has been the life of the British royal family over the past few years has truly been riveting, and our eyes have been glued to the news at every step of the way — especially whenever it came to beauty picks. Having another beauty, Meghan Markle, marry into the family was so exciting for Us, because we knew that she and new sister-in-law Duchess Kate wouldn’t let shoppers down when it came to skincare recommendations!

Though the sisters-in-law may not be seeing each other as often now as they once did, one thing remains: the bond they shared through beauty. One product that was allegedly loved by both was an organic oil, originally a favorite of Kate’s that she reportedly gifted to Markle!

Get the Beuti Skincare Organic Beauty Sleep Elixir (originally $65) for just $59 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 3, 2020, but are subject to change.

What makes this UK-made oil so special that even duchesses would swear by it? Well, everything about it! First, it’s made with 14 plant-based oils, making it a serious super-product. The anti-inflammatory Caribbean coral extract may neutralize the enzyme responsible for skin aging, while sandalwood nut kernel oil may help prevent collagen and elastic from breaking down. Others include strawberry seed oil, lavender herb oil, chia seed oil and more!

Shoppers love that with this Beauty Sleep Elixir, they finally have a product that actually does what it claims. They’ve seen amazing improvement in their skin and have people telling them they now look a whole 20 years younger. Their dry patches are disappearing and their breakouts are becoming nonexistent. They love how the silky, buttery texture glides over their skin so smoothly too. They wish they could give it the 10-star rating it deserves, but for now, five will have to do!

Along with combatting redness, inflammation, dryness and wrinkles, this multi-use elixir can do so much more. It makes for a great, glowy makeup primer, and it can also be used as a spot treatment for breakouts. Dry, chapped lips? Shoppers love using it as a treatment for that too!

This oil blend contains no sulfates, parabens, silicons or artificial fragrances. The natural blend of organic oils does, however, smell simply divine according to reviewers. Good thing you can experience it twice a day! Just apply two to three pumps to clean skin, morning and night, and indulge in the experience!

Looking for something else? Check out more from Beuti Skincare here and other beauty oils available at Amazon here!

